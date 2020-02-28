Regional round: Great Northern MVP Ashlyn Wallace leads Clarkston over Franklin Pierce
UPDATED: Fri., Feb. 28, 2020
Great Northern League MVP Ashlyn Wallace scored 15 points and 11th-seeded Clarkston eliminated 14th-seeded Franklin Pierce 56-31 in a State 2A regional round loser-out at West Valley HS.
Samantha Chatfield added eight points for the Bantams (19-6).
Zionna Barbee led the Cardinals (17-10) with 16 points.
Clarkston advances to a loser-out first-round game on Wednesday.
La Salle 55, Freeman 32: Trista Hull scored 26 points and the fifth-seeded Lightning (20-3) beat the fourth-seeded Scotties (20-3) in a State 1A regional round at West Valley HS.
Ellis Crowley led Freeman with 10 points, and Anna Chisholm added seven.
La Salle advances to a quarterfinal game on Thursday. Freeman faces a loser-out first-round game on Wednesday.
Boys
King’s 62, Deer Park 44: Tyler Linhardt scored 20 points and the 14th-seeded Knights (15-10) eliminated the 11th-seeded Stags (16-7) in a State 1A regional round loser-out at West Valley HS.
Hunter Dryden led Deer Park with 11 points while Jobi Gelder and Jake Black added 10 apiece.
King’s advances to a state loser-out first-round game on Wednesday.
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 55, Sunnyside Christian 51: The 10th-seeded Warriors (16-8) eliminated the 15th-seeded Knights (14-11) in a State 2B regional round loser-out at Wenatchee HS.
ACH advances to a state loser-out first-round game on Wednesday.
Idaho
Moscow 79, Lakeland 59: Brayden Decker and Ben Postell scored 21 points apiece and the top-seeded Bears (14-9) beat the second-seeded Hawks (17-5) in Game 2 of the District 1-2 4A championship series at North Idaho College.
Game 3 is Saturday. Benny Kitchel added 11 points for Moscow.
Ben Zubaly led Lakeland with 28 points and Carson Seay added 10.
