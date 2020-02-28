NBA G League Texas Legends acquire former Gonzaga guard Josh Perkins from Greensboro

Former Gonzaga point guard Josh Perkins has a new address in the NBA G League.

The Greensboro Swarm, Charlotte’s G League affiliate, traded Perkins and Tyler Nelson to the Texas Legends for the returning player rights to Quincy Acy and a second-round pick in the 2020 G League draft.

Perkins, Gonzaga’s all-time assists leader, averaged 14.5 minutes, 4 points and 2.8 assists in 28 games with the Swarm. He played in four NBA summer league games for Charlotte, averaging 7 points and 3 assists.

The Legends, based in Frisco, are the Dallas Mavericks’ G League franchise.

Zach Norvell Jr., Perkins’ former teammate at Gonzaga, was traded last week from the South Bay Lakers to the Santa Cruz Warriors, Golden State’s affiliate.

Norvell scored 34 points in his debut Wednesday. Norvell signed a 10-day contract earlier this month with Golden State and averaged 3.3 points in three appearances.