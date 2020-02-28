Gonzaga Basketball
Gonzaga-Saint Mary’s key matchup: Jordan Ford drives Gaels’ efficient offense

UPDATED: Fri., Feb. 28, 2020

By Jim Meehan jimm@spokesman.com(208) 659-3791

It won’t be hard for Gonzaga to find Jordan Ford on Saturday night. Stopping the Saint Mary’s senior is another matter.

Ford leads the nation in minutes played with 1,128. He’s played 276 of 280 possible minutes in the past seven games. He’s coming off a 40-minute, 33-point performance in a win over Santa Clara.

Ford gets a lot done during his court time. The 6-foot-1 guard is the Gaels’ top scorer at 20.9 points and second in assists with 70. He shoots 48.5% from the field, 41% on 3-pointers and 82% at the free-throw line.

Senior point guard Ryan Woolridge draws the defensive assignment on Ford, but the Zags will need a team approach to contain Ford, who is a creative shot-maker on isolation plays and coming off of ball screens.

Ford had 23 points on 10-of-20 shooting in Gonzaga’s 90-60 blowout win three weeks ago.

