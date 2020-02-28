Five freshmen have helped Eastern Washington in Big Sky race

Eastern Washington, currently in a three-way tie for first place in the Big Sky Conference standings, was widely expected to be in this position.

The Eagles (20-8, 13-4 Big Sky) returned three of the conference’s better players in guard Jacob Davison and forwards Mason Peatling and Kim Aiken Jr., as well as other components who helped the program reach the two previous Big Sky Tournament title games.

What wasn’t expected, however, was the swift emergence of five freshmen who have helped EWU’s chances of capturing the program’s fourth Big Sky title.

Boise product and starting true freshman point guard Ellis Magnuson (5.5 points per game, 4.4 assists per game) was written in as a starter as early as last summer, but four other freshmen have provided key minutes on a team littered with veterans like three-year starting guard Jack Perry.

Redshirt freshman guard Casson Rouse (22 minutes per game) has been a spark off the bench, providing consistent defense and shooting 40 percent from the field.

Rouse, a Seattle native who averages 6.2 points and roughly two assists a game, is more apt to push the tempo than Magnuson, who flourishes more in a half-court offense.

“He’s more of a pass first and make the right play,” Rouse said of Magnuson. “I’m more of a scorer who adds a little more speed, sometimes take the tough shot. I like to guard.”

Since earning early season starts when Perry was injured, his role has continued to grow with head coach Shantay Legans.

“I expected to get some good minutes this season, but definitely not start when (Perry) went down, so that surprised some people,” he said.

A pair of true freshman small forwards – Australian import Tyler Robertson (8.5 minutes per game) and Shadle Park graduate Jacob Groves (6.7 mpg) – have also provided breathers in big stretches during the conference season.

Groves makes the most of his minutes on offense, shooting 51% (21 for 41) from the field.

Redshirt freshman guard Michael Meadows (7.4 minutes per) has been steady in his limited time, often assigned to guard talented scorers. The Hollywood, California, product has committed only one turnover all season.

“The young guys are confident,” Rouse said.

The youthful contributions have been timely due to circumstances.

EWU guard Tyler Kidd averaged 9.9 points and 25.4 minutes as in 19 starts as a junior, but has found himself buried on the bench as a senior, appearing in just four conference games.

BYU transfer and former Richland star Steven Beo’s knee injury appears to have slowed him down for the second straight season, gluing him to the bench. He was expected to be a force in the Big Sky after averaging 12 minutes as a freshman at BYU three years ago.

Another guard, Elijah Jackson, averaged 8 minutes a game as a freshman last season. After limited time in the first six games of this season, he opted to enter the NCAA transfer portal. He is on the roster but does not suit up for games.

In the hunt

With three games remaining in the regular season, EWU, Northern Colorado (20-8, 13-4) and Montana (16-11, 13-4) are tied for first in the Big Sky.

It won’t be that way much longer.

EWU faces Northern Colorado on the road Saturday in a key game, a month after the Eagles clipped the Bears 89-84 in overtime.

“They will try to speed us up and shoot a bunch of 3s, and let (Bears standout Jonah) Radebaugh go to work,” Legans said of Northern Colorado. “They were 14 of 29 from the 3-point line against Idaho, and they do a good job of protecting the 3-point line.”

The Eagles wrap up the regular season at home next week against last-place Idaho State (6-20, 3-14) and Weber State (11-16, 7-9).

Big season

When the Eagles downed Southern Utah 69-51 on the road on Thursday night, they clinched the program’s fifth 20-win season since becoming a Division I member in 1983 and second in Legans’ three seasons as head coach.

EWU previously hit the 20-win mark in 2018 (20-15), 2017 (22-12), 2015 (26-9) and 1986 (20-9).