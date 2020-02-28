College baseball: South Alabama scores late to edge Gonzaga

From staff reports

Michael Sandle’s run-scoring single with two outs broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the eighth inning and lifted South Alabama (6-5) to a 2-0 victory over Gonzaga in a college baseball game Friday in Mobile, Alabama.

Tyler Rando posted two of his team’s four hits for Gonzaga (2-7). Starting hurler Mac Lardner (0-2) pitched 7 2/3 innings, and he struck out 10, walked two and scattered seven hits.

Washington State 9, Rutgers 2: Zane Mills allowed no earned runs in seven-plus innings pitched, and Collin Montez contributed with a double and a triple for Washington State in a nonconference win in Peoria, Arizona.

Mills struck out 10, walked two and gave up five hits and two unearned runs against the Knights (4-4) to improve to 3-0 on the mound. Justin Van De Brake had two hits and two runs batted in, and Kyle Manzardo added a pair of hits for the Cougars (4-5).