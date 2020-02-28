SWX Home
Audubon features presentation on wetland restoration at Saltese Flats

Saltese Flats, an area of lowlying land south of Greenacres, is use mainly for grazing and raising hay because during the spring and summer, much of it is a wetland, shown Feb. 27, 2018. (Jesse Tinsley / The Spokesman-Review)
From staff reports

The Saltese Flats wetland restoration project is the featured program at Spokane Audubon Society’s next monthly meeting on March 11 at 7 p.m. at the Riverview Retirement Community Building, 2117 E. North Crescent Ave.

Nicki Feiten, a water resource scientist for Spokane County Environmental Services, will present information about the history of the Saltese Flats area (located about 15 miles east of Spokane), and the current project she manages to restore native vegetation and wildlife habitat and develop a natural area for public enjoyment.

More information about the program, Spokane Audubon, and directions to the meeting site are at audubonspokane.org.

