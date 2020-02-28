Audubon features presentation on wetland restoration at Saltese Flats

From staff reports

The Saltese Flats wetland restoration project is the featured program at Spokane Audubon Society’s next monthly meeting on March 11 at 7 p.m. at the Riverview Retirement Community Building, 2117 E. North Crescent Ave.

Nicki Feiten, a water resource scientist for Spokane County Environmental Services, will present information about the history of the Saltese Flats area (located about 15 miles east of Spokane), and the current project she manages to restore native vegetation and wildlife habitat and develop a natural area for public enjoyment.

More information about the program, Spokane Audubon, and directions to the meeting site are at audubonspokane.org.