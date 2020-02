Area Sports Menu for Saturday, February 29

Baseball

College: Nonconference: CC Spokane at Lower Columbia (DH), noon; Gonzaga at South Alabama, 4:30 p.m.; Washington State vs. Rutgers in Peoria, Arizona, 5:35. NWC: Whitman at Whitworth (DH), 11 a.m.

Basketball

College men: WCC: Saint Mary’s at Gonzaga, 7 p.m. Big Sky: Eastern Washington at Northern Colorado, Idaho at Southern Utah, both 6 p.m. NWC Tournament: Whitman at Whitworth, 7 p.m.

College women: WCC: Gonzaga at Portland, 2 p.m. Big Sky: Northern Colorado at Eastern Washington, 12:05 p.m.; Southern Utah at Idaho, 2 p.m.

High school boys: 4A regional at University HS: Federal Way vs. Central Valley, 6 p.m. 4A regional at Battle Ground HS: Gonzaga Prep vs. Union, 2 p.m. 3A regional at Sammamish HS: Mt. Spokane vs. Eastside Catholic, 2 p.m. 2A regional at Eisenhower HS: Clarkston vs. Toppenish, 6 p.m. 2B regional at Mt. Spokane HS: Onalaska vs. St. George’s, 2 p.m.; Darrington vs. Kettle Falls, 4 p.m. 2B regional at West Valley HS: White Swan vs. Liberty, 6 p.m. 2B regional at University HS: Oroville vs. Colfax, 2 p.m. 1B regional at West Valley HS: Oakesdale vs. Odessa, noon. 1B regional at University HS: Chief Kitsap Academy vs. Garfield-Palouse, 4 p.m. 1B regional at Rogers (Puyallup) HS: Selkirk vs. Tacoma Baptist, 4 p.m. Idaho 5A District I-II: Lake City at Lewiston, 3 p.m.

High school girls: 2A regional at Mount Vernon HS: West Valley vs. Lynden, 2 p.m. 1A regional at Tumwater HS: Deer Park vs Elma, noon. 2B regional at University HS: Brewster vs. Colfax, noon. 2B regional at Mt. Spokane HS: Orcas Island vs. St. George’s, noon. 2B regional at West Valley HS: Tri-Cities Prep vs. Liberty, 4 p.m. 2B regional at Wenatchee HS: Northwest Christian vs. Waterville-Mansfield, noon. 1B regional at West Valley HS: Yakama Tribal vs. Oakesdale, 2 p.m.; Curlew vs. Inchelium, 8. 1B regional at Richland HS: Wellpinit vs. Pomeroy, 2 p.m.

Hockey

WHL: Tri-City at Spokane, 7:05 p.m. KIJHL playoffs: Spokane at Nelson, 7 p.m.

Softball

College: Nonconference: North Idaho vs. Mercyhurst North East in Clermont, Florida, 7 a.m.; North Idaho vs. Muskegon CC in Clermont, 11:30; CC Spokane vs. Mt. Hood in Richland, 1 p.m.; CCS vs. Clark in Richland, 3.

Swimming

College women: WAC Championships in Houston, 8:30 a.m.; Pac-12 Championships in Federal Way, Washington,6:30 p.m.

Tennis

College men: Pacific Central Valley Challenge in Fresno, California: Gonzaga vs. Nevada, 11 a.m. Nonconference: Idaho at Boise State, 10 a.m.

College women: Nonconference: Washington State vs. UC Santa Barbara in San Diego, 11 a.m.; Cal State Fullerton at Gonzaga, 1 p.m. Big Sky: Eastern Washington at Idaho, 1 p.m.

Track and field

College: Washington State at MPSF Indoor Championships in Seattle; Big Sky Indoor Championships in Pocatello, 9 a.m.; Whitworth at SPU Final Qualifier in Seattle, 5 p.m.

Wrestling

High school: Idaho state championships at Ford Idaho Center, Nampa, all 8 a.m.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Dog racing, 9 a.m.; horse racing, 9. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9 a.m.