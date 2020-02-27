Women’s college basketball: Lizzy Klinker leads Idaho past Northern Colorado
UPDATED: Thu., Feb. 27, 2020
Lizzy Klinker tallied 17 points and a career-high five steals, and Idaho defeated Northern Colorado 70-65 Thursday in Moscow, Idaho, in Big Sky Conference play.
Gina Marxen added 15 points for the Vandals (17-9, 12-5), while Beyonce Bea scored 14 and Natalie Klinker had 10 points and 11 rebounds. UI made 12 of 15 free throws in the fourth quarter to keep the Bears (11-15, 7-10) at bay.
Alisha Davis led the UNC with 19 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks.
UI hosts Southern Utah on Saturday.
Southern Utah 70, Eastern Washington 67: Shalyn Fano totaled 15 points and 10 rebounds, and the Thunderbirds (16-10, 10-7) held off the Eagles (4-22, 3-14) at Reese Court.
Bella Cravens totaled 20 points and a career-high 16 rebounds for EWU. Kennedy Dickie also scored 20, a career best, and Jessica McDowell-White had 11 points and 10 boards. Grace Kirscher added 10 points.
Eastern nearly overcame a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit, but Kirscher’s 3 with 1 second left rimmed out.
EWU entertains Northern Colorado on Saturday.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.