Women’s college basketball: Lizzy Klinker leads Idaho past Northern Colorado

From staff reports

Lizzy Klinker tallied 17 points and a career-high five steals, and Idaho defeated Northern Colorado 70-65 Thursday in Moscow, Idaho, in Big Sky Conference play.

Gina Marxen added 15 points for the Vandals (17-9, 12-5), while Beyonce Bea scored 14 and Natalie Klinker had 10 points and 11 rebounds. UI made 12 of 15 free throws in the fourth quarter to keep the Bears (11-15, 7-10) at bay.

Alisha Davis led the UNC with 19 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks.

UI hosts Southern Utah on Saturday.

Southern Utah 70, Eastern Washington 67: Shalyn Fano totaled 15 points and 10 rebounds, and the Thunderbirds (16-10, 10-7) held off the Eagles (4-22, 3-14) at Reese Court.

Bella Cravens totaled 20 points and a career-high 16 rebounds for EWU. Kennedy Dickie also scored 20, a career best, and Jessica McDowell-White had 11 points and 10 boards. Grace Kirscher added 10 points.

Eastern nearly overcame a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit, but Kirscher’s 3 with 1 second left rimmed out.

EWU entertains Northern Colorado on Saturday.