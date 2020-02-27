WCC roundup: Jordan Ford carries Saint Mary’s past Santa Clara 78-72
UPDATED: Thu., Feb. 27, 2020
Jordan Ford had 33 points as Saint Mary’s topped Santa Clara 78-72 on Thursday night in Santa Clara, California.
Malik Fitts had 14 points for Saint Mary’s (24-6, 11-4 West Coast Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Dan Fotu added 13 points. Tanner Krebs had five points and 11 rebounds.
Tahj Eaddy scored a season-high 20 points for the Broncos (18-12, 5-10), whose losing streak reached six games.
Pacific 60, Loyola Marymount 53: Amari McCray scored 19 points off the bench to lead the Tigers (22-9, 10-5) past the Lions (10-19, 4-11) in Los Angeles.
Jahlil Tripp and Broc Finstuen added 10 points apiece for Pacific, while Seikou Sisoho Jawara paced LMU with 12 points.
San Francisco 81, Portland 65: Jimbo Lull grabbed 13 rebounds and scored 16 points and the Dons (19-11, 8-7) downed the visiting Pilots (9-21, 1-14).
Jamaree Bouyea added 16 points and Jordan Rathino had 10 for the Dons.
Tahirou Diabate and Jojo Walker scored 17 points apiece for the Pilots.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.