WCC roundup: Jordan Ford carries Saint Mary’s past Santa Clara 78-72

Associated Press

Jordan Ford had 33 points as Saint Mary’s topped Santa Clara 78-72 on Thursday night in Santa Clara, California.

Malik Fitts had 14 points for Saint Mary’s (24-6, 11-4 West Coast Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Dan Fotu added 13 points. Tanner Krebs had five points and 11 rebounds.

Tahj Eaddy scored a season-high 20 points for the Broncos (18-12, 5-10), whose losing streak reached six games.

Pacific 60, Loyola Marymount 53: Amari McCray scored 19 points off the bench to lead the Tigers (22-9, 10-5) past the Lions (10-19, 4-11) in Los Angeles.

Jahlil Tripp and Broc Finstuen added 10 points apiece for Pacific, while Seikou Sisoho Jawara paced LMU with 12 points.

San Francisco 81, Portland 65: Jimbo Lull grabbed 13 rebounds and scored 16 points and the Dons (19-11, 8-7) downed the visiting Pilots (9-21, 1-14).

Jamaree Bouyea added 16 points and Jordan Rathino had 10 for the Dons.

Tahirou Diabate and Jojo Walker scored 17 points apiece for the Pilots.