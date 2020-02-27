Recap and highlights: No. 3 Gonzaga uses strong second half to roll past San Diego

NEXT GAME: Saturday, Feb. 29: Saint Mary’s Gaels at Gonzaga Bulldogs, 7 p.m. PST TV: ESPN2

Filip Petrusev scored 21 points, Corey Kispert added 16 and the No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs beat the San Diego Toreros 94-59 at McCarthey Athletic Center on Thursday night.

Ryan Woolridge filled up the stat sheet for Gonzaga with 15 points, seven rebounds, six assists and one steal. The point guard did most of his damage in the second half as Gonzaga ran away with the game.

Joey Calcaterra led San Diego with 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting.

Gonzaga outscored San Diego 48-25 in the second half.

Admon Gilder and Killian Tillie scored 12 points apiece to round out the Gonzaga scorers in double-figures.

Petrusev and freshman forward Drew Timme also grabbed nine rebounds apiece as the Zags outrebounded USD 51-27

Gonzaga has now won 12 straight over the Toreros and is 17-0 against USD in the MAC.

First half

15:57 – Gonzaga 9, USD 6: Corey Kispert has four points and the Bulldogs hold the early lead.

Killian Tillie has three points for GU, which is shooting 50%.

San Diego forward James Jean-Marie has four points on two putbacks as the Zags have been a little loose with their blockouts early.

11:04 – Gonzaga 18, USD 14: Corey Kispert is up to 11 points for the Bulldogs, but the Toreros are hanging tough thanks to some strong work on the offensive glass.

Kispert is 5-of-7 shooting and the only Gonzaga player with more than one basket.

San Diego has three players with four points each. The Toreros have grabbed three offensive rebounds and turned those into six second-chance points.

6:44 – Gonzaga 30, USD 24: The Zags interior combo of Filip Petrusev and Killian Tillie are starting to heat up.

Tillie has seven points on 3-of-4 shooting and Petrusev, after three quick buckets, has six points. Gonzaga is shooting 54.2%.

Joey Calcaterra has eight points on 4-of-4 shooting to lead San Diego. The Toreros are shooting 54.5%.

3:16 – Gonzaga 39, USD 27: The Bulldogs use a 7-0 run to take a double-digit lead into the under-4 timeout.

San Diego hasn’t scored in the last 2:32.

Corey Kispert leads Gonzaga with 13 points. Killian Tillie has nine and Filip Petrusev has eight.

The Zags have made 5 of their last 6 shots and are now shooting 58.6%.

Halftime

Gonzaga 46, USD 34: Corey Kispert has 13 points, Filip Petrusev has 10 and the Bulldogs lead the Toreros by 12 at halftime.

Killian Tillie has added nine points for Gonzaga, which is shooting 58.8%.

The frontcourt duo of Petrusev and Tillie has led the Zags to a 28-8 advantage in points in the paint. Gonzaga also holds a 20-13 rebounding edge thanks to Petrusev’s game-high six rebounds.

Alex Floresca leads San Diego with nine points on 4-of-6 shooting.

Gonzaga pulled away late in the half behind a 7-0 run. After Florseca hit a 3 to get USD within 5 at 32-27, baskets by Petrusev, Kispert and Admon Gilder put GU up 12 at the under-4 media timeout.

Gilder has chipped in six points on two 3-pointers. The Zags are 4 of 7 from 3-point range.

Joey Calcaterra and James Jean-Marie have added eight points apiece for San Diego.

Second half

15:52 – Gonzaga 55, USD 39: The Bulldogs score six straight points before the timeout, capped by a 3-pointer by Ryan Woolridge.

Gonzaga forward Killian Tillie is up to 12 points after he hit a 3 at the beginning of the half.

Alex Floresca and Joey Calcaterra have 11 points apiece to pace the Toreros.

11:59 – Gonzaga 62, USD 45: Corey Kispert is up to 16 points and the Bulldogs.

Kispert hit a 3-pointer to cap an 11-0 run for Gonzaga and put the Bulldogs up 21. But the Toreros came back and scored 6 of the next 8 points before the timeout.

Joey Calcaterra has 14 points to lead San Diego.

6:26 – Gonzaga 80, USD 54: Ryan Woolridge leads a 14-3 run for the Bulldogs as GU has ballooned its lead to 26.

Woolridge is up to 15 points for Gonzaga after scoring 13 in the second half.

Starting 5

Pregame

