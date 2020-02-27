Spokane native, East Valley product Rodrick Fisher leaves Washington State football program

Rodrick Fisher, who emerged as a part-time starter for Washington State at outside receiver, has left the football program, The Spokesman-Review confirmed Thursday through a school official.

It’s unclear if Fisher has entered the transfer portal, or if he intends to continue his football career elsewhere, but the Spokane native and East Valley graduate left the Cougars on his own terms.

Fisher caught one pass during his redshirt season in 2018, but played well last fall camp and stood out when former coach Mike Leach excused fellow “X” receiver Tay Martin from a practice in Lewiston. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound receiver and former track star closed fall workouts on a high note – enough to earn a starting nod in WSU’s season opener at the “X” position, where he competed with Martin and Calvin Jackson Jr.

In his first start, Fisher made an immediate impact, reeling in a 41-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Anthony Gordon against New Mexico State, the first of 48 TDs Gordon would throw during a prolific senior season with the Cougars. As a redshirt freshman, Fisher caught 19 passes for 265 yards and one touchdown.

Former East Valley standout Rodrick Fisher gets first collegiate start, scores early touchdown for Washington State Two Spokane-area Cougars players made their first career starts on Saturday against New Mexico State, and it didn’t take long for one of them to make a splash at Martin Stadium. | Read more »

Fisher, Martin and Jackson all traded starts and repetitions in Leach’s Air Raid offense, known to use eight wide receivers – or two at each of the four positions. It’s unclear if the coaching change played any role in Fisher’s departure, but Nick Rolovich has traditionally used a smaller receiver rotation, typically relying on his four starters.

The Cougars lose both of their highest-producing outside threats, in Dezmon Patmon and Easop Winston Jr., in addition to reliable slot Brandon Arconado, but return Martin and Jackson, along with inside receivers Renard Bell and Travell Harris. Other returning receivers include redshirt sophomores Brandon Gray and Kassidy Woods, along with redshirt freshmen Donovan Ollie and Billy Pospisil.

Fisher overcame significant odds to land a football scholarship at WSU. The two-way star and four-star recruit at East Valley was homeless before being adopted into the home of Adam Fisher, the former EV football coach, his wife Jolene and their two daughters.

At halftime of Rodrick’s first start against NMSU, Adam spoke proudly about his son and the hard work he’d put in to make it to this point.

“From the journey we initially started, for him to be in this position to start as a redshirt freshman and for him to, just, he’s worked so hard to get to this level on so many fronts,” he said.

“Obviously, football-wise, but academically and maturity. He’s a man now. It’s pretty special.”