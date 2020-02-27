Kai Edwards, Jonah Radebaugh double up in Northern Colorado blowout of Idaho
UPDATED: Thu., Feb. 27, 2020
GREELEY, Colo. – Kai Edwards had 17 points and 12 rebounds as Northern Colorado rolled past Idaho 93-49 on Thursday night.
Jonah Radebaugh added 13 points and 10 assists and five steals for the Bears.
Bodie Hume had 17 points for Northern Colorado (20-8, 13-4 Big Sky Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive victory. Sam Masten added 14 points.
Trevon Allen had 14 points and six rebounds for the Vandals (7-21, 3-14), whose losing streak reached four games. Ja’Vary Christmas added 13 points.
The Bears improved to 2-0 against the Vandals for the season. Northern Colorado defeated Idaho 74-53 on Jan. 25. Northern Colorado matches up against Eastern Washington at home on Saturday. Idaho takes on Southern Utah on the road on Saturday.
