Gonzaga-San Diego: 3 keys to the Bulldogs’ victory over the Toreros
UPDATED: Thu., Feb. 27, 2020
Offensive MVP
Ryan Woolridge was the fulcrum of the offense Thursday. With 15 points and six assists, the senior guard put together a complete performance. His ability to push the ball comfortably up the floor put a lot of pressure on the Toreros.
Defensive MVP
Let’s give Drew Timme a little love here. He led the team with eight defensive rebounds, helping hold San Diego to six second-chance points. He also added a team-high two blocks as the Toreros had just 22 points in the paint.
Key moment
Admon Gilder drained a 3-pointer with 2 seconds remaining in the first half on a pass from Timme. The shot put the Zags up by double digits heading into the break and built their momentum for the second half.
