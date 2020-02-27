Gonzaga-San Diego: 3 keys to the Bulldogs’ victory over the Toreros

Offensive MVP

Ryan Woolridge was the fulcrum of the offense Thursday. With 15 points and six assists, the senior guard put together a complete performance. His ability to push the ball comfortably up the floor put a lot of pressure on the Toreros.

Defensive MVP

Let’s give Drew Timme a little love here. He led the team with eight defensive rebounds, helping hold San Diego to six second-chance points. He also added a team-high two blocks as the Toreros had just 22 points in the paint.

Key moment

Admon Gilder drained a 3-pointer with 2 seconds remaining in the first half on a pass from Timme. The shot put the Zags up by double digits heading into the break and built their momentum for the second half.