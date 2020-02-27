Area Sports Menu for Friday, February 28

Baseball

College: Nonconference: Washington State vs. Rutgers in Peoria, Arizona, 11:10 a.m.; Gonzaga at South Alabama, 4:30 p.m.

Basketball

College men: Pac-12: Washington State at Washington, 6 p.m.

College women: Pac-12: Washington at Oregon State, 6 p.m.; Washington State at Oregon, 8.

High school boys: Idaho 4A District I-II: Lakeland at Moscow, 6 p.m. 1A regional at West Valley HS: King’s vs. Deer Park, 6 p.m. 2B regional at Wenatchee HS: Sunnyside Christian vs. Almira/Coulee-Hartline, 8 p.m.

High school girls: 4A regional at University HS: Glacier Peak vs. Central Valley, 6 p.m. 3A regional at University: Shorecrest vs. Mt. Spokane, 8 p.m. 2A regional at West Valley HS: Franklin Pierce vs. Clarkston, 4 p.m. 1A regional at West Valley HS: La Salle vs. Freeman, 8 p.m.

Hockey

WHL: Seattle at Spokane, 7:05 p.m. KIJHL playoffs: Spokane at Nelson, 7 p.m.

Softball

College: Nonconference: North Idaho at Lake Sumter (Florida) State (DH), 10 a.m.

Swimming

College women: WAC Championships in Houston, 8:30 a.m.; Pac-12 Championships in Federal Way, Washington, 6 p.m.

Tennis

College men: Big Sky: Eastern Washington at Northern Colorado, 11:30 a.m.

College women: Nonconference: Washington State at San Diego, 1:30 p.m.

Track and field

College: Washington State at MPSF Indoor Championships in Seattle. Big Sky Indoor Championships in Pocatello, 9 a.m.

Wrestling

High school: Idaho state championships at Ford Idaho Center, Nampa, all 8 a.m.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Dog racing, 9 a.m.; horse racing, 9:25. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:25 a.m.