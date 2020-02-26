New campsites available on Priest Lake

From staff reports

The Priest Lake Ranger District of the Idaho Panhandle National Forests has new reservation options on Bartoo and Kalispell Island Campsites on Priest Lake.

Reservations are available through Recreation.gov. They can be made up to six months in advance. Sites are available for camping this year from May 29 through Sept. 14.

Bartoo Island Boat-in Campsites can be reserved directly at Recreation.gov/Bartoo Island. There are 25 sites on the island, 16 of which are available to be reserved. The remaining sites are on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Kalispell Island Boat-In Campsites can also be reserved directly at Recreation.gov/Kalispell Island. There are 52 sites on the island, 31 of which can be reserved. The remaining 21 sites are on a walk-in basis.

The Forest Service is working closely with recreation.gov to provide GPS coordinates for each campsite. It advises people to check back often for updated maps in the coming weeks. Visitors are advised to check the Idaho Panhandle National Forests website for specific information or contact the Priest Lake Ranger District directly at (208) 443-2512.