On the air
Tue., Feb. 25, 2020
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB spring training
10 a.m.: Atlanta vs. Baltimore … MLB
1 p.m.: Washington at N.Y. Yankees … MLB
5 p.m.: Cleveland vs. San Diego … MLB
Basketball, college men
3:30 p.m.: St. John’s at Villanova … FS1
4 p.m.: Bradley at Illinois State … CBS Sports
4 p.m.: Virginia at Virginia Tech … ESPN2
4 p.m.: Central Florida at Connecticut … ESPNU
5:30 p.m.: Georgetown at Marquette … FS1
6 p.m.: St. Joseph’s at Saint Louis … CBS Sports
6 p.m.: LSU at Florida … ESPN2
6 p.m: Missouri at Vanderbilt … ESPNU
7 p.m.: Utah at Stanford … Pac-12
8 p.m.: Boise State at UNLV … CBS Sports
Basketball, college women
4:30 p.m.: Texas at TCU … Root
Basketball, NBA
5 p.m.: Memphis at Houston … ESPN
7 p.m.: Boston at Utah … ESPN and Root (Comcast only)
Golf
10:30 p.m.: European PGA Tour, Oman Open … Golf
2:30 a.m. (Thursday): European PGA Tour, Oman Open … Golf
Hockey, NHL
5 p.m.: Buffalo at Colorado … NBC Sports
7:30 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Los Angeles … NBC Sports
Miscellany
10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX
Soccer
Noon: Manchester City at Real Madrid … TNT
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM
6 p.m.: Idaho Basketball Coaches Show … 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
