On the air

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB spring training

10 a.m.: Atlanta vs. Baltimore … MLB

1 p.m.: Washington at N.Y. Yankees … MLB

5 p.m.: Cleveland vs. San Diego … MLB

Basketball, college men

3:30 p.m.: St. John’s at Villanova … FS1

4 p.m.: Bradley at Illinois State … CBS Sports

4 p.m.: Virginia at Virginia Tech … ESPN2

4 p.m.: Central Florida at Connecticut … ESPNU

5:30 p.m.: Georgetown at Marquette … FS1

6 p.m.: St. Joseph’s at Saint Louis … CBS Sports

6 p.m.: LSU at Florida … ESPN2

6 p.m: Missouri at Vanderbilt … ESPNU

7 p.m.: Utah at Stanford … Pac-12

8 p.m.: Boise State at UNLV … CBS Sports

Basketball, college women

4:30 p.m.: Texas at TCU … Root

Basketball, NBA

5 p.m.: Memphis at Houston … ESPN

7 p.m.: Boston at Utah … ESPN and Root (Comcast only)

Golf

10:30 p.m.: European PGA Tour, Oman Open … Golf

2:30 a.m. (Thursday): European PGA Tour, Oman Open … Golf

Hockey, NHL

5 p.m.: Buffalo at Colorado … NBC Sports

7:30 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Los Angeles … NBC Sports

Miscellany

10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX

Soccer

Noon: Manchester City at Real Madrid … TNT

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM

6 p.m.: Idaho Basketball Coaches Show … 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

