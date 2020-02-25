Idaho boys: St. Maries tops Grangeville to advance to 2A state tourney

From staff reports

Brett Stancil scored 20 points and St. Maries beat Grangeville 48-25 to win the Idaho District 1-2 2A championship series 2-0 at Troy HS on Tuesday.

Randi Becktel added four points with seven rebounds for the Lumberjacks (17-5), which secured its sixth straight district title.

St. Maries led 25-7 at intermission.

The Lumberjacks advance to the state tournament at Capital HS in Boise next week. St. Maries was ranked third in 2A in the latest Idaho state media poll.

Grangeville (10-11) moves to a play-in game at McCall HS on Saturday.

Lakeside 96, Clark Fork 39: The Knights (20-0) beat the Wampus Cats (3-15) in a District 1 1AD2 semifinal at North Idaho College.

Lakeside faces Genesis Prep in the district final on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at NIC.

Lakeside was ranked No. 1 in 1AD2 in the latest Idaho state media poll.

Genesis Prep 68, Mullan 28: Seth Neely scored 15 points, Steven Burgess added 14 and the third-seeded Jaguars (9-8) eliminated the second-seeded Tigers (8-8) in a 1AD2 first-round game.