SWX Home
Sports >  High school sports

Idaho boys: St. Maries tops Grangeville to advance to 2A state tourney

(AP)
(AP)
Twitter
Facebook
Email
From staff reports

Brett Stancil scored 20 points and St. Maries beat Grangeville 48-25 to win the Idaho District 1-2 2A championship series 2-0 at Troy HS on Tuesday.

Randi Becktel added four points with seven rebounds for the Lumberjacks (17-5), which secured its sixth straight district title.

St. Maries led 25-7 at intermission.

The Lumberjacks advance to the state tournament at Capital HS in Boise next week. St. Maries was ranked third in 2A in the latest Idaho state media poll.

Grangeville (10-11) moves to a play-in game at McCall HS on Saturday.

Lakeside 96, Clark Fork 39: The Knights (20-0) beat the Wampus Cats (3-15) in a District 1 1AD2 semifinal at North Idaho College.

Lakeside faces Genesis Prep in the district final on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at NIC.

Lakeside was ranked No. 1 in 1AD2 in the latest Idaho state media poll.

Genesis Prep 68, Mullan 28: Seth Neely scored 15 points, Steven Burgess added 14 and the third-seeded Jaguars (9-8) eliminated the second-seeded Tigers (8-8) in a 1AD2 first-round game.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Powered by Fastenall

Top stories in High school sports