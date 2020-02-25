Griz Pitcher Earns Big Sky Honors

By Keith Demolder SWX

At 6-9, this year’s Grizzly Softball team has experienced an up-and-down season.

But this week, Michaela Hood’s shutout performance over #23 Arkansas earned the Grizzlies their first top-25 victory in program history, but also, Hood’s first Pitcher of the Week honors of her senior year.

In the 5-0 complete game win, Hood allowed just three hits and one walk, and struck out six batters.

Overall, the Las Vegas native pitched 19 and 2/3 innings with 20 strikeouts and an ERA of just 0.71.

This is now the fourth time in Hood’s career that she has earned Pitcher of the Week honors, but the first time since she was injured as a sophomore back in 2018.

Next up, Hood and the Grizzlies will travel to Riverside, Ca. to play in yet another tournament this weekend.