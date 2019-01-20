Area Sports Menu for Wednesday, February 26

Basketball

College men: NWAC: CC Spokane at Blue Mountain, Columbia Basin at North Idaho, both 7:30 p.m.

College women: NWAC: CC Spokane at Blue Mountain, Columbia Basin at North Idaho, both 5:30 p.m.

High school boys: Idaho 5A District 1-2: Lewiston at Post Falls, Lake City at Coeur d’Alene, both 6:30 p.m. Idaho 3A District 1-2: Priest River at Bonners Ferry, 5:30 p.m.; Timberlake at Kellogg, 7.

Swimming

College women: WAC Championships in Houston, 8:30 a.m.; Pac-12 Championships in Federal Way, Washington, 6 p.m.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Dog racing, 9 a.m.; horse racing, 9:25. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:25 a.m.