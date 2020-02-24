Senior Standout: Anthony Wall From Belt High School

By Elijah Collins SWX

GREAT FALLS- For many students it takes them time to get involved in school actives, but not for Anthony Wall. He began working in the Belt High athletic program in 7th grade where he was the manager of the football team. A couple of years later he also became manager for the basketball teams and the track team.

Anthony says that some people are usually timid and shy when it comes to working with large groups of people, but not him. Growing up in a house like this always prepared him on how to speak up within large groups of people.

Anthony has 20 siblings, about half of them being brothers. Now, most people would say this is more siblings than they would like, but for Anthony, he enjoyed growing up with a huge family.

Anthony goes on to say, “Growing up in a family of 21 kids, 20 siblings is a lot of fun. A lot of ruff housing and so you learn how to weasel your way out of a lot of situations as they come along and it’s a lot of fun. I know if anything ever goes wrong my family has my back. It’s just a fun experience.”

During his six years of being involved in the sports program, Anthony has built so many close relationships not only with players but with also girls basketball head coach Jeff Graham.

Graham says, “He’s kind of just been like a son to me. You know I watched him grow up over the years and he’s always taking care of our kids and always doing things. He’s around the school, he’s my film guy he’s my plot guy on games, he does whatever we need.”

Anthony has enjoyed his time at Belt High School but is exciting about Heading to Dawson Community College where he plans to be a manager as well.