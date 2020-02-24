On the air

SWX Home
Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, college

6 p.m.: Stanford at California … Pac-12

Baseball, MLB Spring Training

10 a.m.: Miami vs. Houston … MLB

1 p.m.: Colorado vs. Chicago Cubs … MLB

5 p.m.: Washington vs. St. Louis … MLB

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: DePaul at Xavier … CBS Sports

4 p.m.: Kentucky at Texas A&M … ESPN

4 p.m.: Iowa at Michigan Statea … ESPN2

4 p.m.: TCU at Iowa State … ESPNU

6 p.m.: Memphis at SMU … CBS Sports

6 p.m: North Carolina State at North Carolina… ESPN

6 p.m.: Texas Tech at Oklahoma … ESPN2

6 p.m.: Tulane at Tulsa … ESPNU

6 p.m.: Nevada at Wyoming … Root

8 p.m.: Colorado State at San Diego State … CBS Sports

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Toronto … TNT

7 p.m.: New Orleans at Los Angeles Lakers … TNT

Hockey, NHL

5 p.m.: Chicago at St. Louis … NBC Sports

Lacrosse, college men

2 p.m.: High Point at Virginia … ESPNU

Miscellany

10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX

Soccer

Noon: Bayern Munich at Chelsea … TNT

5 p.m.: FC Motagua at Atlanta United … FS1

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports Talk

3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM

6 p.m.: Kyle Smith Show … 920-AM

All events are subject to change.

