On the air
Mon., Feb. 24, 2020
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, college
6 p.m.: Stanford at California … Pac-12
Baseball, MLB Spring Training
10 a.m.: Miami vs. Houston … MLB
1 p.m.: Colorado vs. Chicago Cubs … MLB
5 p.m.: Washington vs. St. Louis … MLB
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: DePaul at Xavier … CBS Sports
4 p.m.: Kentucky at Texas A&M … ESPN
4 p.m.: Iowa at Michigan Statea … ESPN2
4 p.m.: TCU at Iowa State … ESPNU
6 p.m.: Memphis at SMU … CBS Sports
6 p.m: North Carolina State at North Carolina… ESPN
6 p.m.: Texas Tech at Oklahoma … ESPN2
6 p.m.: Tulane at Tulsa … ESPNU
6 p.m.: Nevada at Wyoming … Root
8 p.m.: Colorado State at San Diego State … CBS Sports
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Toronto … TNT
7 p.m.: New Orleans at Los Angeles Lakers … TNT
Hockey, NHL
5 p.m.: Chicago at St. Louis … NBC Sports
Lacrosse, college men
2 p.m.: High Point at Virginia … ESPNU
Miscellany
10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX
Soccer
Noon: Bayern Munich at Chelsea … TNT
5 p.m.: FC Motagua at Atlanta United … FS1
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports Talk
3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM
6 p.m.: Kyle Smith Show … 920-AM
All events are subject to change.
