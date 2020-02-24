Idaho boys: Lakeland tops Sandpoint to reach 4A district title series against Moscow

From staff reports

Second-seeded Lakeland topped third-seeded Sandpoint 79-67 in an Idaho District 1-2 4A play-in game at North Idaho College.

Details were unavailable.

Lakeland (17-4) moves into the best-of-3 championship series against Moscow on Tuesday. Sandpoint finished the season 10-12.

Kellogg 73, Priest River 39: The top-seeded Wildcats (15-6) beat the visiting fourth-seeded Spartans (7-13) in a District 1 3A first-round game.

The Wildcats will host Timberlake in the title game on Wednesday. Kellogg was ranked fifth in 3A in the latest Idaho state media poll.

Timberlake 53, Bonners Ferry 40: The second-seeded Tigers (7-13) topped the third-seeded Badgers (7-13) in a 3A first-round game.

Bonners Ferry will host Priest River in a loser-out game on Wednesday.

St. Maries 39, Grangeville 30: The top-seeded Lumberjacks (16-5) beat the second-seeded Bulldogs (10-10) in Game 1 of the District 1-2 2A championship series at Troy HS.

Game 2 is Tuesday.

St. Maries is ranked third in 2A in the latest Idaho state media poll.

Clark Fork 53, Kootenai 19: The Wampus Cats (3-14) beat the Warriors (0-14) in a District 1 1AD2 play-in game.

Clark Fork faces top-seeded Lakeside in a semifinal on Tuesday ay North Idaho College. Lakeside (17-0) was ranked No. 1 in 1AD2 in the latest Idaho state media poll.