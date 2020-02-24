Emil Bemstrom sparks Blue Jackets to OT win over Senators

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Emil Bemstrom scored 4:35 into overtime, and the Columbus Blue Jackets snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 4-3 win over the Ottawa Senators on Monday.

Bemstrom knocked home a rebound for his seventh of the season. Nick Foligno scored twice for the Blue Jackets, and Stefan Matteau tied it with his second of the season midway through the third period.

Columbus’ first win since Feb. 7 might have been a costly one after goaltender Elvis Merzlikins departed in the second following a big collision at the net with former Jackets forward Anthony Duclair.

The Blue Jackets have been ravaged by injuries this year. Merzlikins was replaced by Joonas Korpisalo, who was just activated after sitting out with a knee injury since Dec. 29.

Merzlikins had 16 saves, and Korpisalo made 14 stops.

Connor Brown had two goals for Ottawa, which traded away two of its top offensive players at the deadline earlier Monday. Colin White also scored, and Marcus Hogberg had 41 saves in Ottawa’s third straight loss.