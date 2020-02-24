Cipriano earns GNAC baseball player of the week after big weekend

By Spencer Martin

Editor’s note: This is a release from MSUB Athletics.

PORTLAND, Ore. – For the second straight week, the Great Northwest Athletic Conference named Montana State University Billings designated hitter Daniel Cipriano player of the week on Monday. It was the fourth time in Cipriano’s MSUB career winning the award.

Cipriano was the catalyst for the Yellowjackets in a three-game sweep over Colorado School of Mines at Pirtz Field last weekend. He finished with eight runs scored, six hits, 10 runs batted in, three home runs, one double, and three walks. Cipriano also connected for a grand slam in a 21-11 win over CSM Friday.

“Cipriano set the tone early in the weekend for our entire offense and team with a grand slam in the second inning of game one,” said MSUB head coach Derek Waddoups. “Daniel has a positive impact on our entire lineup with his approach and ability to communicate with other hitters. He had an outstanding weekend for our team.”

After his selection as a second team all-American, GNAC player of the year, and newcomer of the year last season, Cipriano is off to a tremendous start at designated hitter for the ‘Jackets in 2020. He holds a .385 batting average with a team high 17 runs batted in on 15 hits with four doubles, five home runs, and three walks.

In game one Saturday, the senior went 2-for-3 with six runs batted in, a double, a home run, and two walks. The following game, Cipriano went 2-for-3 again with three RBI, two home runs, and a walk. Cipriano finished 2-for-4 on Sunday afternoon with a run batted in and two runs scored.

The Yellowjackets (8-2) begin play in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Saturday, February 29 with a doubleheader against Western Oregon University in Monmouth. MSU Billings baseball is coming off its best season in program history. The team finished first in the conference regular season, then won the GNAC Championships and qualified for the NCAA Division II West Region Championships.