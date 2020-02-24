Area Sports Menu for Tuesday, February 25

Basketball

High school: Boys: Clark Fork vs. Lakeside (ID) at North Idaho College, Lakeland at Moscow, Grangeville vs. St. Maries at Troy HS, all 6 p.m.; Genesis Prep vs. Mullan at North Idaho College, 7:30.

Golf

College men: Gonzaga, Idaho at The Joust at Goose Creek in Mira Loma, California.

College women: Washington State at Bruin/Wave Invitational in San Luis Obispo, California; Idaho at The Gold Rush in Long Beach, California.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours.