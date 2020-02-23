Area roundup: Southern California defeats Washington State in women’s basketball

News services

Alissa Pili poured in 32 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as Southern California held off Washington State 66-60 in Pac-12 Conference women’s basketball action on Sunday in Pullman.

Pili knocked down 12 of 18 shots from the floor for the Trojans (14-13, 6-10) with a 3-pointer. She also made 7 of 8 free throws.

Chanelle Molina sank five 3-pointers and topped the Cougars (11-17, 4-12) with 23 points. Molina made 9 of 20 shots, including 5 of 10 from distance. Bella Murekatete added 14 points and six rebounds. Borislava Hristova scored 11 but made just 5 of 17 shots.

Baseball

Washington State used three-run eighth and ninth innings to rally from a four-run deficit for a 6-5 victory over Hawaii in Honolulu, gaining the Cougars (3-5) a split of the four-game series with the Rainbow Warriors (7-3).

Jack Smith delivered a pinch-hit two-run double in the eighth and an RBI-single in the ninth for WSU. Kyle Manzardo doubled in a run in the eighth and brought home the tying run with a sacrifice fly in the ninth. Jake Meyer and Brady Hill both had two hits.

WSU reliever Brody Barnum worked a career-high 3 2/3 scoreless innings, striking out three.

(7) Arkansas 9, Gonzaga 5: Matt Goodheart had three singles and drove in three runs and the seventh-ranked Razorbacks (7-0) completed a four-game sweep of the Bulldogs (2-6) in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Tyler Rando drilled a pair of singles, driving in three for Gonzaga. Ernie Yake had two hits, including a double, driving in a run and scoring twice.

Redlands 3, Whitworth 2: Esteban Nakashima doubled and scored on Mark Kirkland’s single in the bottom of the seven inning and the Bulldogs (6-4) edged the Pirates (7-3) in Redlands, California.

Dawson Warner had two hits and scored a run for Whitworth. Liam Fitzpatrick had an RBI single. Landon Shigeta started, allowing three hits and a walk in five shutout innings with three strikeouts.

CC Spokane 31-6, Big Bend 3-2: The Sasquatch completed a season-opening four-game sweep over Big Bend with 31-3 and 6-2 victories. No other details were available.

The Sasquatch outscored the Vikings 67-13 over the weekend.