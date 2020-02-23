On the air
Sun., Feb. 23, 2020
Monday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB Spring Training
10 a.m.: Baltimore vs. Philadelphia … MLB
5 p.m.: Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Dodgers … MLB
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: (11) Louisville at (8) Florida State … ESPN
4 p.m.: (17) West Virginia at Texas … ESPNU
6 p.m.: Oklahoma State at (3) Kansas … ESPN
Basketball, college women
4 p.m.: Duke at (10) North Carolina State … ESPN2
4 p.m.: Baylor at West Virginia … FS1
6 p.m.: (3) Oregon at (4) Stanford … ESPN2
Basketball, NBA
10 a.m.: Kobe Bryant Memorial Service … ESPN
4 p.m.: Atlanta at Philadelphia … NBA
6 p.m.: Phoenix at Utah … Root (Comcast only)
7:30 p.m.: Memphis at Los Angeles Clippers … NBA
Biathlon
10 a.m.: IBU World Championships … NBC Sports
Miscellany
10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX
Soccer
11:55 a.m.: West Ham at Liverpool … NBC Sports
Tennis
2 p.m.: Mexican Open … ESPN
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Sports Talk
3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM
6 p.m.: EWU Basketball Coaches Show … 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
