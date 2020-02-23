SWX Home
Sports

On the air

Twitter
Facebook
Email

Monday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB Spring Training

10 a.m.: Baltimore vs. Philadelphia … MLB

5 p.m.: Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Dodgers … MLB

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: (11) Louisville at (8) Florida State … ESPN

4 p.m.: (17) West Virginia at Texas … ESPNU

6 p.m.: Oklahoma State at (3) Kansas … ESPN

Basketball, college women

4 p.m.: Duke at (10) North Carolina State … ESPN2

4 p.m.: Baylor at West Virginia … FS1

6 p.m.: (3) Oregon at (4) Stanford … ESPN2

Basketball, NBA

10 a.m.: Kobe Bryant Memorial Service … ESPN

4 p.m.: Atlanta at Philadelphia … NBA

6 p.m.: Phoenix at Utah … Root (Comcast only)

7:30 p.m.: Memphis at Los Angeles Clippers … NBA

Biathlon

10 a.m.: IBU World Championships … NBC Sports

Miscellany

10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX

Soccer

11:55 a.m.: West Ham at Liverpool … NBC Sports

Tennis

2 p.m.: Mexican Open … ESPN

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Sports Talk

3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM

6 p.m.: EWU Basketball Coaches Show … 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com
Powered by Fastenall