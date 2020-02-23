NBA roundup: LeBron James propels Lakers to victory over Celtics

Associated Press

LeBron James scored 29 points and put the Lakers ahead on a fallaway jumper with 30 seconds to play, and Los Angeles split its season series with the Boston Celtics with a 114-112 victory Sunday in Los Angeles.

James missed a tying free throw moments before he coolly nailed the shot the put the Lakers ahead to stay in a frenetic fourth quarter to cap the latest chapter of this famed NBA rivalry.

Anthony Davis had 32 points and 13 rebounds in the fifth straight victory overall for the Lakers, who took a 32-point blowout loss in Boston last month.

Davis hit two free throws with 12.3 seconds left and added one more with 6.7 seconds to play, before Jayson Tatum was called for charging in the final second as he attempted to create one last basket.

Tatum matched his career high with 41 points for the Celtics. They had won 12 of 14, starting with that dominant win over the Lakers in January.

Raptors 127, Pacers 81: In Toronto, Kyle Lowry had 16 points and 11 assists and Toronto routed Indiana in the most-lopsided victory in team history to win for the 17th time in 18 games and extend its home winning streak to nine.

Pascal Siakam added 21 points and Serge Ibaka had 15 points and a season-high 15 rebounds. Toronto’s largest lead was 49 points.

Domantas Sabonis had 14 points and 11 rebounds for Indiana. Aaron Holiday also scored 14 points.

Trail Blazers 107, Pistons 104: In Portland, CJ McCollum had 41 points, a career-high 12 assists and nine rebounds, Carmelo Anthony scored a season-high 32 points and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the Detroit Pistons 107-104 on Sunday night.

It was the first time Anthony scored over 30 points since Feb. 25, 2017, when he was with the New York Knicks. He made a jumper with Portland protecting a two-point lead with 21 seconds left.

Reserve big man Christian Wood had 26 points and nine rebounds for Detroit. The Pistons’ bench accounted for 70 points.

McCollum scored or assisted on 14 consecutive Portland points in the first quarter and finished with 15 points and five assists in the period. The Blazers led 40-24, with Anthony adding 12 points.

Bulls 126, Wizards 117: In Chicago, Coby White scored 33 points to join Michael Jordan as the only Bulls rookies with consecutive 30-point games, and Chicago overcame Bradley Beal’s career-high 53 points to snap an eight-game losing streak.

Zach LaVine added 32 points and broke the franchise record for 3-pointers in a season. Thaddeus Young scored 25 points, going 5 of 7 from beyond the arc.

Beal surpassed his previous best of 51 points at Portland on Dec. 5, 2017.

Nuggets 128, Timberwolves 116: In Denver, Paul Millsap scored a season-high 25 points on 9-of-11 shooting and Denver bounced back from its first loss in the Northwest Division to beat Minnesota.

Millsap made his first six shots of the game before missing with 54 seconds left in the first half.

Nikola Jokic was nearly as sharp, making all six of his shots in the first half and going 11 of 14 from the field. He finished with 24 points and Jamal Murray had 19. Denver shot 58.9% after hitting 68.2% in the first half.

Kelan Martin had 19 of his career-high 21 points in the first half for Minnesota.

Thunder 131, Spurs 103: In Oklahoma City, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 22 points and 13 rebounds, Steven Adams added 21 points and 14 rebounds and Oklahoma City rolled past San Antonio Spurs 131-103 on Sunday night.

Luguentz Dort, a rookie who is on a two-way contract, scored 15 points on 6-for-6 shooting, and Chris Paul added 12 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds to help the Thunder win for the 12th time in 15 games. Eight Oklahoma City players scored in double figures – a first for the team since moving from Seattle in 2008.

Rudy Gay scored 14 points for the Spurs.

Pelicans 115, Warriors 101: In San Francisco, Zion Williamson had 28 points and seven rebounds, Jrue Holiday scored 11 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter and New Orleans pulled away to beat Golden State.

Nicolo Melli matched his career high with 20 points and six 3-pointers, and Brandon Ingram had 17 points and five assists to help the Pelicans win for the fifth time in six games.