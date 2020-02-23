Area Sports Menu for Monday, February 24
UPDATED: Sun., Feb. 23, 2020
Basketball
High school girls: Idaho 4A District I-II play-in: Sandpoint at Lakeland, 6 p.m. Idaho 2A District I-II at Troy HS: Grangeville vs. St. Maries, 6 p.m. Idaho 1A Division II District I play-in: Kootenai at Genesis Prep, 6 p.m.
Golf
College men: Gonzaga, Idaho at The Joust at Goose Creek in Mira Loma, California.
College women: Washington State at Bruin/Wave Invitational in San Luis Obispo, California; Idaho at The Gold Rush in Long Beach, California.
Off-track betting
Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours.
