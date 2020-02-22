WCC roundup: Saint Mary’s breaks San Diego in 29-point win

Associated Press

Malik Fitts scored 27 points and Jordan Ford scored 22 and Saint Mary’s used the second half to blow the game open for a 92-63 win over San Diego on Saturday night in Moraga, California.

Braun Hartfield’s jump shot with 4:14 before halftime put San Diego up 30-25 before the Gaels went on a 13-4 run to close the half. After the break, Saint Mary’s went on a 13-2 run for a 14-point lead with 12:50 remaining and led 58-44. Saint Mary’s (23-6, 10-4 West Coast Conference) kept the offensive pressure on and the lead reached 86-56 with 3 1/2 minutes left.

Dan Fotu scored 10 for the Gaels which saw 10 players enter the scoring column. Saint Mary’s finished 39-of-70 shooting (55.7%).

Hartfield led San Diego (9-20, 2-12) with 15 points, Yauhen Massalski scored 13 and Joey Calcaterra 11.

San Francisco 63, Pepperdine 61 (OT): Jimbo Lull scored a go-ahead jumper in overtime and the Dons (18-11, 7-7) topped the visiting Waves (15-14, 8-7).

Pepperdine’s Kessler Edwards tied it at 59 after making one of two free throws before Lull hit his jumper with 2:52 left to play in overtime.

Jordan Ratinho added two more free throws for the Dons before Edwards hit a jumper at the buzzer.

Charles Minlend grabbed 12 rebounds and scored 19 points, including two free throws that tied it at 58 at the end of regulation. Trevante Anderson added 11 points off the bench and Jamaree Bouyea had nine rebounds for the Dons.

Loyola Marymount 66, Portland 58: Keli Leaupepe had a season-high 25 points as the visiting Lions (10-18, 4-10) beat the Pilots (9-20, 1-13).

Eli Scott had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Loyola Marymount. Erik Johansson added 12 points. Portland totaled 18 first-half points, a season low for the Pilots.

Pacific 87, Santa Clara 74: Jahlil Tripp scored 29 points on 10-of-16 shooting and the Tigers (21-9, 9-5) downed the Broncos (18-11, 5-9) in Stockton, California.

Tripp added six rebounds and five assists. Austin Vereen scored 14 points and Jahbril Price-Noel added 12 for Pacific.