Updates: No. 2 Gonzaga, No. 23 BYU meet in Provo
Sat., Feb. 22, 2020
Follow along here as the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs (27-1, 13-0) visit the BYU Cougars (22-7, 11-3) tonight at Marriott Center in Provo, Utah. Tipoff is scheduled for 7. You can watch the game on ESPN2.
Key matchup
BYU played quite well without Yoeli Childs, but there’s no question the Cougars are a different – and better – team with the talented senior forward.
Childs missed the season’s first nine games due to an NCAA suspension. He was sidelined for four more games early in the WCC season with a finger injury. The bottom line: BYU is 14-2 with Childs and 8-5 without him, one of those losses a 92-69 setback to Gonzaga last month.
The 6-foot-8, 225-pound Childs is one of most productive bigs in the nation. He averages 20.8 points and 8.6 rebounds. He hits 58% of his shots, including 51.4% on 3-pointers, but just 53% at the free-throw line. He leads the team with 16 blocks despite missing 13 games.
Filip Petrusev probably will draw the starting assignment on Childs, but the Zags likely will use a combination of Petrusev, Killian Tillie and Drew Timme. It’ll be one of the toughest assignments of the season for Petrusev, who missed most of the second half in the first meeting with an ankle injury.
“Obviously they’re much better (with him),” Tillie said. “He’s a great player. I’m sure it’s going to be a great atmosphere.”
Petrusev will have a size advantage, but Childs is mobile, operates inside and outside, and he’s expanded his shooting range. No matter who guards Childs, one of the Zags’ goals will be keeping the Cougars’ post busy at the defensive end. All three GU forwards are capable of applying foul pressure.
