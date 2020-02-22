SWX Home
Sports >  High school sports

State gymnastics: Mead’s Averey Seidel, Central Valley’s Rebekah Ross earn fifth-place finishes in individual finals

UPDATED: Sat., Feb. 22, 2020

(SR)
(SR)
Twitter
Facebook
Email
From staff reports

BELLEVUE – After finishing fourth in Friday’s team competition, several Mead gymnasts capped their seasons with strong individual showings at the State 4A event finals Saturday at Sammamish High.

Averey Seidel had the Panthers’ best showing with a fifth-place finish in floor exercise. Seidel scored a 9.475 on her routine, while Puyallup’s Rylye Anderson won the event with 9.750.

Anderson also won in vault, was second in balance beam and third in uneven bars. She won the all-around title Friday.

Seidel was one of four area gymnasts who competed in beam. Central Valley’s Rebekah Ross earned a fifth-place finish (9.350), followed by Mead’s Annalise Thackston in seventh (9.325), Ferris’ Maile Rocha in 12th and Seidel in 14th.

Rocha also had an eighth-place finish in bars (9.325), following up her seventh-place showing in Friday’s all-around.

Mead’s Kiyanna Nguyen was the area’s lone competitor in vault, finishing 14th.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com
Powered by Fastenall

Top stories in High school sports