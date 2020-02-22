State gymnastics: Mead’s Averey Seidel, Central Valley’s Rebekah Ross earn fifth-place finishes in individual finals

From staff reports

BELLEVUE – After finishing fourth in Friday’s team competition, several Mead gymnasts capped their seasons with strong individual showings at the State 4A event finals Saturday at Sammamish High.

Averey Seidel had the Panthers’ best showing with a fifth-place finish in floor exercise. Seidel scored a 9.475 on her routine, while Puyallup’s Rylye Anderson won the event with 9.750.

Anderson also won in vault, was second in balance beam and third in uneven bars. She won the all-around title Friday.

Seidel was one of four area gymnasts who competed in beam. Central Valley’s Rebekah Ross earned a fifth-place finish (9.350), followed by Mead’s Annalise Thackston in seventh (9.325), Ferris’ Maile Rocha in 12th and Seidel in 14th.

Rocha also had an eighth-place finish in bars (9.325), following up her seventh-place showing in Friday’s all-around.

Mead’s Kiyanna Nguyen was the area’s lone competitor in vault, finishing 14th.