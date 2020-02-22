Leif Mattson has goal, assist as Spokane Chiefs defeat Medicine Hat 2-1

From staff reports

MEDICINE HAT, Alberta – Leif Mattson had a goal and an assist as the Spokane Chiefs wrapped up a five-game Western Hockey League trip with a 2-1 victory Saturday night.

Chiefs goaltender Lukas Parik, a native of Neratovice, Czech Republic, had his bid for his first WHL shutout snapped on Brett Kemp’s fluke goal with 2:08 remaining.

Parik went behind the net to corral the puck, but it took an awkward bounce off the end boards and wound up in front of the net, where Kemp tapped it in.

Parik made 34 saves as Spokane was outshot 35-16.

Michael King also scored for Spokane (34-18-4-1), which went 4-1 on the trip after dropping the opener in Portland. Following a victory at Tri-City, the Chiefs took all three games against Central Division foes, defeating Lethbridge and Swift Current before beating the Tigers (35-18-2-1).

Mattson opened the scoring at 4:39 of the first period, taking a pass from Eli Zummack, who was behind the net, and tallying from the lower-right faceoff circle. Mac Gross was also credited with an assist on the goal.

Michael King made it 2-0 at 11:50 of the second, poking in a rebound after Mattson drove to the net. Zummack also got an assist.

Spokane’s Adam Beckman, the league’s leading scorer, had his 11-game point streak snapped.