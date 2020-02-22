Gonzaga-BYU: 3 keys to the Cougars’ victory over the Bulldogs

Offensive MVP

Yoeli Childs, who missed the first meeting with GU due to a finger injury, dominated inside and added one 3-pointer for good measure. The senior forward, despite battling foul trouble, made 12 of 19 shots (he was 1 of 4 early) and finished with 28 points, 10 rebounds and three assists.

Defensive MVP

TJ Haws was a problem for Gonzaga at both ends of the court. He was a pest on defense, slowing down Ryan Woolridge and the Zags’ transition game and he kept Joel Ayayi in check when he was defending the Zags’ wing. Haws drew charging fouls on two consecutive plays in the first half and finished with four defensive rebounds and one steal. He had the highest plus-minus of any Cougar at plus-23.

Key moment

Gonzaga sliced BYU’s lead to 70-68, but the Cougars responded with a 7-2 spurt to regain control. Zac Seljaas scored two baskets and hit a pair of free throws and Childs added a putback. The Cougars closed out the game with a 21-10 run.