Girls district basketball: Hailey Marlow scores 17 points and West Valley advances to state tournament

From staff reports

Hailey Marlow scored 17 points and West Valley defeated visiting Prosser 63-49 in a District 6/7 2A crossover game. The Eagles (18-4) advance to the regional round at state next week.

Halle Wright led the Mustangs (14-11) with 11 points. Nevaeh Sherwood added 16 points for West Valley.

Clarkston 69, Toppenish 60: Lauren Johnson scored 18 points and the Bantams (18-6) eliminated the visiting Wildcats (14-12) to earn a berth to state. Cloe Peters scored 27 points for Toppenish.

District 7 2B

Liberty 44, Colfax 20: Maisie Burnham scored 18 points and the Lancers (22-1) defeated the Bulldogs (16-8) in the championship game at West Valley HS.

Both teams advance to state. Skyler Sakamoto-Howell and Kierstyn York scored five points apiece for Colfax.

St. George’s 44, Northwest Christian 41: Cambrie Rickard scored 18 points in the second half and the Dragons (20-5) beat the Crusaders (16-10) in the third-place game. Both teams advance to state. Lydia Bergquist added 15 points and 15 rebounds for St. George’s.

Ellie Sander led NWC with 17 points and Natalie Smith added 10.

District 7 1B

Inchelium 74, Wellpinit 66: Rylee Desautel scored 24 points, Mia Pakootas added 20 and the Hornets (20-2) beat the Redskins (15-5) in the championship at Deer Park HS. Both teams advance to state. Mia Pakootas added 22 points for Inchelium and Zalissa Finley scored 20.Ashlynn Hill led Wellpinit with 20 points and Jada Orr added 14.

Curlew 51, Odessa 46: Korin Baker scored 23 points and the Cougars (18-6) eliminated the Tigers (17-7) in the third-place game at Deer Park HS. Curlew advances to state. McKennah Davison led Odessa with 15 points.

Oakesdale 36, Garfield-Palouse 23: Bree Rawls scored 13 points and the Nighthawks (18-6) eliminated the Vikings (13-9) in the second-place game at Walla Walla CC to advance to state. Jessie Reed and LouEllen Reed added seven points apiece for Oakesdale. Kenzi Pederson led Gar-Pal with 12 points.