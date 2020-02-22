Dempsey Roggenbuck lifts Linfield over Whitworth in regular-season finale

From staff reports

McMINNVILLE, Ore. – Dempsey Roggenbuck scored 26 points, including four 3-pointers, leading Linfield past Whitworth 91-80 in the Northwest Conference regular-season finale for both teams Saturday.

The teams finished tied at 14-2 in the conference standings ahead of next week’s NWC Tournament. The Pirates (20-5) hold the tiebreaker over the Wildcats (20-5) and will be the top seed. Whitworth will also host Saturday’s championship game if it advances.

Max Lommen added 20 points for the Wildcats.

Ben College and Sam Lees paced the Pirates with 15 points apiece, while Isaiah Hernandez (14 points) and Garrett Hull (10) also finished in double figures.

Whitworth hosts No. 4-seeded Pacific Lutheran at 7 p.m. Thursday, while second-seeded Linfield will host Whitman. The championship game will be played at the highest seed’s home court with the winner earning an automatic berth into the D-III NCAA Tournament.