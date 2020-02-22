Boys district basketball: Tru Allen’s 25 points leads Clarkston to the state tournament
UPDATED: Sat., Feb. 22, 2020
Tru Allen scored 25 points and Clarkston eliminated visiting East Valley (Yakima) 72-56 in a District 6/7 2A crossover game on Saturday.
The Bantams advance to the regional round of state next week.
Jace Durand led the Red Devils (11-11) with 22 points.
Prosser 73, West Valley 61: Brock Weinmann scored 19 points and the Mustangs (19-7) eliminated the visiting Eagles (11-14) in a District 6/7 crossover game.
Blaine Vasicek led West Valley with 21 points.
District 6/7 1A
Cashmere 47, Newport 31: Nate Phillips scored 13 points and the Bulldogs (20-3) eliminated the visiting Grizzlies (15-9).
Ben Krogh led Newport with eight points.
Omak 67, Freeman 62: Riley Davis scored 20 points and the visiting Pioneers (19-5) eliminated the Scotties (16-8). Kaleb Ohler led Freeman with 12 points.
District 7 2B
Liberty 80, St. George’s 70: Jacob Holling scored 26 points, Tayshawn Colvin had 20 and the Lancers (23-0) defeated the Dragons (19-4) in the championship game at West Valley HS. Both teams advance to state.
Nick Watkins led St. George’s with 30 points.
Colfax 69, Kettle Falls 57: John Lustig scored 23 points, Blake Holman had 20 and Colfax (18-7) beat Kettle Falls (16-9) in the third-place game. Both teams advance to state.
Matthew Thompson led Kettle Falls with 34 points.
District 7 1B
Odessa 78, Selkirk 34: Ryan Moffet scored 33 points with seven assists and the Tigers (23-0) beat the Rangers (15-8) to win the championship at Deer Park HS. Both teams advance to state. Marcus King added 10 points for Odessa. Jay Link led Selkirk with 15 points on five 3-pointers.
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 58, Cusick 51: Reece Isaak scored 19 points and the Warriors (15-8) eliminated the Panthers (17-6) in the third-place game.
Colton Seymour scored 22 points for Cusick.
District 9 1B
Garfield-Palouse 50, Prescott 31: Blake Jones scored 23 points and the Vikings (17-6) eliminated the Tigers (13-8) in the second-place game at Walla Walla Community College. Gar-Pal advances to state. Ethan Hawkins added nine points for Garfield-Palouse. Omar Velazco and Jonathan Cardenas scored 11 points apiece for Prescott.
