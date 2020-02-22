Baylor loss opens door to No. 1: Will it be Gonzaga – if it wins at BYU tonight – or Kansas?

Let the debate begin.

Top-ranked Baylor lost to Kansas 64-61 on Saturday, snapping the Bears’ 23-game winning streak and opening the door for a new No. 1 on Monday. Will it be No. 2 Gonzaga – if it wins Saturday night against BYU – or No. 3 Kansas that steps into the top spot?

Kansas stated its case with an impressive road win over Baylor. The Jayhawks have won 12 straight after losing to Baylor on Jan. 11. The Jayhawks and Bears share first place in the Big 12.

No. 3 Kansas ends No. 1 Baylor’s 23-game winning streak Udoka Azubuike had 23 points and a career-high 19 rebounds and No. 3 Kansas held on to beat No. 1 Baylor 64-61. | Read more »

Gonzaga faces one of its toughest challenges of the season against No. 23 BYU in Provo. A victory would give the Zags their fourth win of the season over an opponent ranked at the time.

ESPN’s Dick Vitale on Twitter congratulated Kansas on a major road win, but noted that he would only vote the Jayhawks No. 1 if the Zags lost to BYU.

Wow @KUHoops gets major road W over # 1 @BaylorMBB in a @Big12Conference game KU wins 12th in a row & end the 23 game W streak. If BYU upsets @ZagMBB the Jayhawks would get my vote in AP poll as the new # 1 & if Zags win their 20th in a row they get my # 1 vote — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) February 22, 2020

Gonzaga (27-1) has put together a 19-game winning streak after losing to Michigan in the Bahamas. The Zags were No. 1 for four weeks until dropping to second behind Baylor on Jan. 20, despite clobbering Santa Clara and thumping BYU, then No. 33 in the NET rankings, by 23.

In last week’s AP poll, Gonzaga trailed Baylor by 41 points but held an 84-point edge over the Jayhawks. The Zags received 14 first-place votes and the Jayhawks had one. Baylor had 48 first-place votes.

In the USA Today poll, Baylor was 16 points in front of Gonzaga and had a 21-11 edge in first-place votes. Kansas didn’t have a first-place vote and trailed the Zags by 49 points. The coaches poll has roughly half of the voters of the AP media panel.