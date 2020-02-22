Area Sports Menu for Sunday, February 23

Baseball

College: Nonconference: Gonzaga at Arkansas, 11 a.m.; Whitworth at Redlands, Big Bend vs. CC Spokane at Spokane Falls CC (DH), both noon; Washington State at Hawaii, 3:05 p.m.

Basketball

College men: Pac-12: Stanford at Washington State, 5 p.m.

College women: Pac-12: USC at Washington State, 11:30 a.m.; UCLA at Washington, noon.

Golf

College men: Washington State at John Burns Intercollegiate in Manoa, Hawaii.

College women: Eastern Washington at Grand Canyon Invitational in Phoenix, 7 a.m.

Softball

College: Nonconference: Whitworth vs. Trinity in San Antonio (DH), 9 a.m.

Tennis

College women: Nonconference: Washington State at Columbia, 10 a.m.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Dog racing, 9 a.m.; horse racing, 9. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9 a.m.