State wrestling: Day one results from Mat Classic XXXII

The Spokesman-Review

State 4A

TEAM SCORING–1, Sunnyside 96, Chiawana 79. 3, Union 64. 4, Moses Lake 62.5. 5, Tahoma 60. 6, Lake Stevens 56. 7, Mead 50. 8, Kentwood 46. T9, Curtis 45. T9, Rogers (Puyallup) 45. Also: T16, Central Valley 29. 25, University 24. 36, Gonzaga Prep 10. 39, Ferris 8. 51, Lewis and Clark 3.

106: First Round-Barajas (Sunnyside) d. Beard (Central Valley) 5-2; Franklin (University) p. Martinez (Moses Lake) 3:01. Consolations-Cross (Auburn Riverside) d. Beard (CV) 8-2.

113: First Round-Walker (UHi) p. Solorzano (Mariner) 4:38. Second Round-Sanchez (Davis) t.f. Walker (UHi) 16-0 4:19. Consolations-Thompson (Sumner) d. Walker (UHi) 8-7.

120: First Round-Grisafi (CV) p. Ayres (Kent Meridian) 3:37. Second Round-Grisafi (CV) d. Chichenoff (Dav) 4-1.

126: First Round-Quintanilla (Gonzaga Prep) tf. Asistin (Issaquah) 20-5 3:20; Randall (Mead) p. Grubb (ML) 1:37. Second Round-Quintanilla (GP) t.f. Carter (Enumclaw) 23-7 3:14; Randall (Mead) d. Jordan (Rogers (Puyallup)) 11-8.

132: First Round-Macias (Sun) p. Casey (Mead) 3:31; Clark (Mead) d. Regan (ML) 9-4. Second Round-Clark (Mead) p. Crosnoe (Emerald Ridge) 5:03. Consolations-Martin (Tahoma) d. Casey (Mead) 7-0.

138: First Round-Villanueva (Sun) m.d. Williams (CV) 11-0; Thomas (ML) d. Mason (Mead) 5-4. Consolations-Williams (CV) d. Yancey (Kentwood) 2-1; Mason (Mead) d. MacLaren (Kennedy Catholic) 6-1; Vivanco (Eastmont) d. Williams (CV) 7-4; Carrol (Enu) d. Mason (Mead) 3-2.

145: First Round-Zamora (ML) p. Mitchell (Mead) 1:12; Alexander (UHi) p. Treacy (Iss) 1:59. Second Round-De La Pena (KC) p. Alexander (UHi) 2:27. Consolations-Mitchell (Mead) p. Smith (Curtis) 2:52; Mitchell (Mead) p. Swan (Woodinville) 2:30; Bishop (Chiawana) m.d. Alexander (UHi) 12-2.

152: First Round-Inton (Skyline) p. Preuninger (Mead) 4:49; Anstrom (UHi) p. Knowles (Mt. Si) 3:00. Second Round-Wheeler (Cur) p. Anstrom (UHi) 1:20. Consolations-Preuninger (Mead) p. Roberts (Kentlake) 1:37; Krehbiel (Enu) t.f. Preuninger (Mead) 15-0 3:16; Anstrom (UHi) p. Heyliger (Decatur) 3:00.

170: First Round-Lui (Redmond) d. Munir (Lewis and Clark) 6-0. Consolations-Munir (LC) d. Crist (Graham-Kapowsin) 5-2; Munir d. Gregson (Kentw) 3-1.

182: First Round-Matusevych (Red) p. Boldizar (UHi) 4:25; Rodriguez (Wenatchee) p. Tellinghusen (UHi) 3:08; Ashley (ML) d. Connors (Mead) 2-0. Consolations-Rowland (Auburn) d. Boldizar (UHi) 6-4; Kremer (Kentw) d. Tellinghusen (Mead) 9-2; Connors (Mead) d. Rodriguez (Mount Vernon) 9-4; Matusevych (Red) d. Connors (Mead) 10-6.

195: First Round-Davis (Ferris) p. Humbyrd (Cascade) 2:48. Second Round-Gasper (Tah) d. Davis (Fer) 7-4. Consolations-Davis (Fer) p. Reynolds (Hanford) 3:00.

220: First Round-Cook (Mead) p. Kiles (ML) 1:46. Second Round-Kovacs (Tah) p. Cook (Mead) 1:35. Consolations-Cook (Mead) p. Parra (Aub) 2:21.

285: First Round-Franks (Mead) p. Juarez (Kentw) 2:40; Tuifua (KM) p. Huffman (Mead) 1:58; Mikesell (CV) p. Ketzenburg (Tah) 0:16; Mercer (CV) p. Hewitt (Hazen) 5:44. Second Round-Franks (Mead) p. C.Hill (GK) 5:30; Mikesell (CV) p. Hall (Lake Stevens) 0:20; H.Hill (GK) p. Mercer (CV) 0:45. Consolations-Armandariz (Sun) p. Huffman (Mead) 3:24; Mercer (CV) inj. Juarez (Kentw) 3:11.

State 3A

TEAM SCORING- 1, Edmonds-Woodway 66.0. 2, Mt. Spokane 63.0. 3, Stanwood 62.5. 4, Yelm 60.0. 5, Bethel 58.5. 6, Kennewick 53.5. 7, Kelso 49.0. 8, Spanaway Lake 45.0. 9, Prairie 43.0. 10, Everett 40.5. Also: 16, Shadle Park 31.0. 24, North Central 25.0. 51, Rogers 1.0.

106: First Round- Zaragoza (NC) p. Wilton (Nathan Hale) 0:36; Dunn (SP) p. Swanson (Bainbridge) 3:19. Second Round- Zaragoza (NC) d. Palabrica (Eve) 8-2; Rhue (Sta) p. Dunn (SP) 4:13. Consolations- Dunn (SP) d. Vogel (Arlington) 8-7.

113: First Round- Rhodes (Shorecrest) d. Zwiesler (MtS) 5-0; Sharp (MtS) p. Brown (Mountain View) 0:35. Second Round- Sharp (MtS) p. Richardson (O’Dea) 1:49. Consolations- Zwiesler (MtS) md. Day (Ballard) 10-0, Pweh Htoo (Ken) d. Zwiesler 4-0.

120: First Round- Lopez (SP) d. Tollenaar (Arl) 5-0. Second Round- Lopez (SP) d. Larsen (Prairie) 3-0.

126: First Round- Mobley (NC) p. Truong (Cleveland) 0:47. Second Round- Mobley (NC) d. Brown (Bet) 5-0.

132: First Round- Soto (Kel) p. Escobar (SP) 3:51; Neal (Mercer Island) d. Buth (MtS) 8-6. Consolations- Escobar (SP) p. Truong (Cle) 1:35; Buth (MtS) p. Inocencio (Rainier Beach) 0:52; Escobar (SP) d. Neal (MI) 7-4; Buth (MtS) p. Bondar (Marysville Pilchuck) 4:32.

138: First Round- Buth (MtS) d. Latta (Arl) 10-4; Wilkerson (Bet) d. Ruegsegger (MtS) 13-10. Second Round- Wilcox (Pra) d. Buth (MtS) 5-3. Consolations- Ruegsegger (MtS) p. Enriquez-Meyer (Ingraham) 3:30; Buth (MtS) d. Ruegsegger (MtS) 4-2.

145: First Round- Haney (MtS) p. Johnston (Garfield) 1:41. Second Round- Haney (MtS) p. Watson (Lake Washington) 1:59.

152: First Round- Howerton (MtS) p. Moraga (Lynnwood) 1:27. Second Round- Howerton (MtS) md. De Guzman (Eve) 9-1.

170: First Round- Webb (Kel) p. Miethe (MtS) 0:36; Escobar (SP) d. Matson (Pra) 5:05. Second Round- Escobar (SP) d. Broselle (Ferndale) 6-5. Consolations- Novito (West Seattle) p. Miethe (MtS) 2:14.

182: First Round- Tibodeau (Shorewood) p. Rice (Rog) 4:04; Miethe (MtS) d. Lane (Pra) 10-3. Second Round- Miethe (MtS) p. Ganitano (Bet) 2:47. Consolations- Rice (Rog) d. Salazar (Gar) 4-1).

195: First Round- Lamb (Squalicum) p. Hale (MtS) 3:31. Consolations- Hale (MtS) p. Sanchez (Bishop Blanchet) 4:03; Harstad (Ing) d. Hale (MtS) 8-4.

220: First Round- Camacho (O’Dea) p. Dallas (MtS) 1:41. Consolations- Dallas (MtS) d. Kartono (EW) 5-2; Dallas (MtS) d. Nofoa-Masoe (Lakes) 3-2.

State 2A

TEAM SCORING—1, Toppenish 132. 2, White River 106.5. 3, Orting 97.5. 4, Othello 63. 5, North Kitsap 60. 6, Washougal 56. 7, W.F. West 47. 8, Cheney 35.5. 9, Selah 35. 10, Ellensburg 30.5. Also: T11, East Valley 30. 31, Pullman 11. 35, West Valley 9.

126: First Round—Smith (Pullman) p. Smith (Eatonville) 1:58. Second Round—Smith (Pul) p. Belcourt (White River) 3:45.

138: First Round—Despino (Cheney) d. Hicks-Avron (Centralia) 3-2; Sundheim (East Valley) p. Greenwell (Tumwater) 3:26. Second Round—Anderson (Orting) p. Despino (Che) 1:42; Michaelson (Bremerton) d. Sundheim (EV) 8-2. Consolations—Sundheim (EV) p. Berisford (Franklin Pierce) 0:42; Despino (Che) d. Gray (W.F. West) 2-0

145: First Round—Straley (Che) t.f. Kestner (Washougal) 15-0 3:36; Kessinger (EV) p. Hutchinson (Ridgefield) 2:11. Second Round—Straley (Che) d. Hall (FP) 7-2; Marquez (Bellingham) p. Kessinger (EV) 2:58. Consolations—Cohron (Rochester) d. Kessinger (EV) 10-8.

152: First Round—Showalter (Che) p. m.d. Moon (WFW) 13-0. Second Round—Showalter (Che) p. McClellen (Lakewood) 0:40.

160: First Round—Seubert (Che) p. Edwards (River Ridge) 5:51; Reed (Ort) p. Bedow (EV) 3:02. Second Round—Shelley (Was) d. Seubert (Che) 12-10 (OT). Consolations—Bedow (EV) p. Severson (Tum) 3:36; Seubert (Che) p. Parriott (WFW) 4:06.

170: First Round—Aguilera (Che) p. Cavanaugh (Burlington-Edison) 4:47. Second Round—Aguilera (Che) d. Farrar (Ort) 3-0.

182: First Round—Caro (West Valley) p. Cowen (Sequim) 1:56. Second Round—Caro (WV) d. Weinert (Cedarcrest) 6-5.

285: First Round—Vargas (EV) p. Evans (Ort) 0:57. Second Round—Vargas (EV) p. Halsell (Foster) 1:06.

State 1A

TEAM SCORING-1, Granger 82. 2, Connell 73. 3, Zillah 72.5. 4, Montesano 55.5. T5, Forks 46. T5, Lakeside 46. 7, Royal 44.5. T8, Colville 44. T8, Deer Park 44. 10, Granite Falls 40. Also: 17, Riverside 22. T19, Freeman 20. T19, Medical Lake 20. T19, Newport 20.

106: First Round-Yamada (Lakeside) p. Wilder (Cle Elum-Roslyn) 1:53; Mendez (Connell) p. Hamblen (Newport) 5:13; Garcia (Zillah) p. Ilts (Freeman) 3:06. Second round-Yamada (Lak) md. Mahoney (Stevenson) 13-4. Consolations-Hamblen (New) d. Watson (La Center) 8-3; Iltz (Fre) p. Godwin (Vashon Island) 0:54; Mahoney (Stevenson) md. Hamblen (New) 12-1; Johnson (Klahowya) md. Iltz (Freeman) 14-2.

113: First round-Medrano (Colville) p. Chapman (Mount Baker) 3:05; Hoople (Granite Falls) p. McCollough (Deer Park) 2:28; Friedman (Lak) d. Hlebechuk (Klahowya) 3-2. Second round-Medrano (Col) d. Salcedo (Granger) 6-2; Friedman (Lak) d. Cox (Warden) 5-4 (OT). Consolation-McCullough (DP) p. Berger (Granger) 2:31; Gagnon (Klahowya) tf. McCullough (DP) 4:17.

120: First round-Hydorn (Col) p. Kilmer (Forks) 4:28; Gregory (DP) tf. Vidales (Seton Catholic) 3:02; Ekerson (Montesano) d. Carl (Medical Lake) 12-10 (OT). Second round-Hydorn (Col) md. McIntyre (Vashon Island) 13-2; Gregory (DP) md. Toscano (Granger) 12-1. Consolation-Carl (ML) p. Hlebechuk (Klahowya) 3:50; Carl (ML) p. McIntyre (Vashon Island) 2:36.

126: First round-Nava (Granger) p. Hawk (Fre) 1:47; Werner (Fre) p. Morales (Royal) 1:19; Helgert (Naches Valley) p. Stinebaugh (Lak) 2:20. Second round-Werner (Fre) d. Santos-Delacruz (Forks) 3-0. Consolation-Zetterberg (Cascade Christian) d. Hawk (Fre) 7-4; Stinebaugh (Lak) p. Weaver (Klahowya) 1:44; Stinebaugh (Lak) d. Garcia (Hoquiam) 9-8.

132: First round-Miller (DP) md. Cole (Warden) 12-2; Seemann (Col) p. Jimenez (Granger) 3:02; Martinez (Royal) d. Simpson (Lak) 4-2 (OT). Second round-Miller (DP) tf. Webster (Columbia) 2:26; Fleming (Sultan) d. Seemann (Col) 11-8. Consolation-Simpson (Lak) d. Macomber-Straight (Vernon Island) 8-2.

138: First round-Northwind (Granger) p. Gleave (Col) 1:17; J.DesRoches (Riverside) md. Lozier (River View) 17-5; Christen (Lak) d. Patrick (Naches Valley) 10-5; Coronel (Zillah) p. Blank (Lak) 1:40. Second round-J.DesRoches (Riv) d. Mallicoat (La Center) 6-3; Christen (Lak) d. Washburn (Mount Baker) 8-6. Consolation-Jenson (Klahowya) p. Gleave (Col) 4:02; Blank (Lak) md. Horne (Klahowya) 8-0; Blank (Lak) p. Kelly (Columbia White Salmon) 4:40.

145: First round-Eaton (Hoquiam) p. Werner (Fre) 1:32; Morrison (Col) p. Perez (Forks) 3:31. Second round-Morrison (Col) d. Cisneros (Granger) 7-6. Consolation-Werner (Fre) md. Jones (Sultan) 16-5; Cisneros (Granger) d. Werner (Fre) 9-3.

152: First round-Jorgensen (DP) p. Linn-Glasgow (Port Townsend) 1:22; Long (Granite Falls) p. Long (ML) 1:22; Allen (New) p. Leyba (Nooksack Valley) 2:00. Second round-Jorgensen (DP) md. Martinez (Royal) 10-0; Allen (New) d. Haworth (Warden) 9-4. Consolation-Pierce (Montesano) md. Long (ML) 18-10.

160: First round-Tenny (Lak) p. Alderman (Elma) 2:38; Pierce (Montesano) d. Bogle (DP) 9-4; Kroeger (Montesano) p. Hamblen (New) 1:44. Second round-Tenny (Lak) md. Rutschow (Vashon Island) 11-2. Consolation-Bogle (DP) p. Freeman (Mount Baker) 0:33; Hamblen (New) p. Chandler (Klahowya) 2:23; Bogle (DP) p. Kroeger (Montesano) 2:44; Hamblen (New) d. Pierce (Montesano) 6-2.

170: First round-Davis (ML) p. Gomez-Sanchez (Zillah) 1:53; Keith (ML) p. Davis (Zillah) 3:55; Tuttle (Connell) p. Frank (DP) 3:34. Second round-Davis (ML) d. Baker (Forks) 4-1; Nelson (Vashon Island) d. Keith (ML) 11-9. Consolation-Frank (DP) d. Collier (Chimacum) 7-4; Gomez-Sanchez (Zillah) d. Keith (ML) 15-10; Frank (DP) d. Gottschalk (Castle Rock) 3-1 (OT).

182: First round-Durkee (Columbia WS) d. Mitcham (New) 8-3; S.DesRoches (Riv) p. Turner (Stevenson) 1:56; Goff (Col) p. Hollatz (Montesanos) 4:29. Second round-S.DesRoches (Riv) p. Sims (Zillah) 1:02; Wallis (Kahowya) p. Goff (Col) 5:41. Consolation-Mitcham (New) d. Paez (Mount Baker) 17-12; Goff (Col) p. Sanchez (Montesano) 2:58; Sims (Zillah) p. Mitcham (NP) 3:28.

195: First round-Orndorff (Fre) d. Roberts (La Center) 3-0; Overton (DP) d. Evangelista-Villa (Colum) 6-2; Shega (King’s Way Christian) p. Jaeger (RIV) 3:50. Second round-Metzger (Cascade Christian) d. Orndorff (Fre) 9-2; Weaver (Sultan) p. Overton (DP) 3:28. Consolation-Villafan (Highland) d. Jaeger (Riv) 2-1 (OT); Waddell (Goldendale) md. Overton (DP) 13-3; Orndorff (Fre) p. Villafan (Highland) 1:00.

285: First round-Finley (Col) p. Antonescu (Bellevue Christian) 3:41. Second round-Durham (Colum) p. Finley (Col) 1:33. Consolation-Hokanson (Connell) p. Finley (Col) 1:31.

State 2B/1B

Team Scoring-1, Tonasket 104.5, 2, Liberty 78. 3, Lake Roosevelt 48. 4, Ilwaco 45.5. 5, Chewelah 37. 5, Reardan 37. 7, Darrington 34. 8, Oroville 27. 9, Kittitas 26. 10, Republic/Curlew 25. Also: 12, Springdale 24. 14, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 22. 20, Davenport 14. 20, Lind-Ritzville 14. 22, Wilbur-Creston 13. 23, Northwest Christian 10.5. 26. Colfax 9. 32. Pomeroy 7.

106: First round-Ducey (Rainier) md. Erickson (Spr) 14-6; Phillips (Rep) bye; Rodriguez (Mabton) md. Wood (ACH) 13-0; Espeland (Darrington) md. Davis (LR) 13-2; Second Round- Phillps (RC) p. Portmann (Willapa Valley) 1:15; Consolations-Erickson (Spr) bye; Wood (ACH) bye; Davis (LR) bye; Espeland (Dar) d. Erickson (Spr) 6-3; Portmann (WV) d. Wood (ACH) 7-4; Ducey (Rai) p. Davis (LR) 0:36.

113: First Round-Goodman (ACH) p. Swann (Rainier) 1:29; Nicholson (Friday Harbor) p. Jones (KF) 1:06; Ryan (LR) bye; Lopez (Lake Roosevelt) p. Routh (Rea) 6:40. Second Round-Dickerson (Life Christian) p. Goodman (ACH) 3:53; Ryan (LR) p. Taylor (Ilwaco) 2:41. Consolations-Jones (KF) bye; Routh (Rea) bye; Taylor (Ilw) p. Jones (KF) 3:27; Routh (Rea) d. Goodman (ACH) 5-4.

120: First Round- Prince (LS) bye; Hess (Spr) bye; Walker (Ilw) d. Ramsey (LR) 7-4. Second Round-Prince (Lib) p. Flores (LR) 1:04; Hess (Spr) p. Requa (Dar) 1:06. Consolations-Jackson (WC) bye; Ramsey (LR) bye; Requa (Dar) p. Jackson (WC) 2:11; Ramsey (LR) d. Flores (LR) 9-7.

126: First Round-Kuehne (WC) p. Tucker (Kalama) 0:56; Hull (Rea) bye; Manina (NWC) p. DePaz (Tonasket) 3:51. Second Round-Garcia (White Swan)p. Kuehne (WC) 2:49; Hull (Rea) p. Barnum (WV) 1:49; Manina (NWC) tf. Thayer (Winlock) 5:07 20-5. Consolations- Kuehne (WC) md. Brasket (Ilw) 20-6.

132: First Round-Strobel (Lib) p. Jerome (North Beach) 0:45; Wood (ACH) d. Davis (Rai) 6-1; Acosta (Che) bye; Jager (RC) p. Hart (Pateros) 3:03. Second Round-Reed (Concrete) p. Strobel (LS) 2:55; Sanabria (Ton) p. Wood (ACH) 2:54; Acosta (Che) d. Bretz (Ton) 9-6; Jager (RC) p. Gerrish (Rai) 3:58. Consolations- Wood (ACH) d. Filla (Toledo) 4-1; Strobel (Lib) p. Hart (Pat) 4:17.

138: First Round-Crocket (Che) bye; Norris (Dayton) p. Hass (Lib) 0:57; Bjornberg (Rea) bye; Mozingo (Onalaska) p. Doyen (RC) 1:19. Second Round-Rodriquez (Ton) p. Crocket (Che) 4:37; Lake (Ilw) p. Bjornberg (rea) 3:43. Consolations-Hass (Lib) bye; Doyen (RC) bye; Hass (Lib) p. Bjornberg (Rea) 1:43; Doyen (RC) p. Crocket (Che) 0:54.

145: First Round-Rego (Tol) p. Bauman (NWC) 1:43; Plasencia (Dav) bye; Jeanneret (Che) p. Michel (Kittitas) 5:11; Small (Spr) md. Johns (Wahkiakum 20-7. Second round-Plasencia (Dav) d. Adams (LaC) 4-2; Walton (Ton) p. Small (Spr) 4:10. Consolations- Bauman (NWC) bye; Small (Spr) d. Bauman (NWC) 13-12.

152: First Round-Lyle (Rea) d. Figureroa (Ocosta) 13-7; Cwik (Lib) md. Hambly (Rai) 9-0; Anderson (Rea) bye; Palma (WS) md. Brown (Lib) 11-0. Second Round-Lyle (Rea) md. Adams (LaC) 14-6; Paul (LB) d. Cwik (Lib) 2-1; Anderson (Rea) p. Range (Oroville) 3:06. Consolations-Brown (Lib) bye; Cwik (Lib) p. Brown (Dar) 5:48; Adams (LaC) d. Brown (Lib) 14-7.

160: First Round-Garcia (Brewster) p. Piepgras (Che) 4:43; Prince (Lib) bye; Klein (Dar) p. Henry (Dav) 3:20. Second Round-Reuwsaat (Dar) p. Prince (Lib) 2:51. Consolations-Piepgras (Che) bye; Henry (Dav) bye; Prince (Lib) md. Piepgras (Che) 15-3; Soto (Tol) md. Henry (Dav) 14-2.

170: First Round-Turner (Lib) p. Hollingsworth (Oco) 0:56; White (Pom) p. Johnson (Wah) 0:47; Krouse (Che) bye. Second Round-Turner (Lib) p. Haynes (Kal) 5:12; Brock (Ton) md. White (Pom) 13-5; Krouse (Che) p. Guzman (Oro) 2:13. Consolations-White (Pom) p. Niles (Ray) 0:54.

182: First round-Sullivan (LCA) p. Winona (Pom) 5:10; Noha (Col) bye; Schneider (Dav)p. Zabrenznik (Ton) 2:40; Nelson (Lib) p. Sanchez (Con) 3:07. Second Round-Noha (Col) p. Wilkin (Ilw) 0:35; Ashley (Adna) p. Schneider (Dav) 3:39; Galicia (LR) p. Nelson (Lib) 5:46. Consolations-Winona (Pom) bye; Nelson (Lib) p. Winona (Pom) 1:11; Schneider (Dav) p. Cohen-Tjaden (Ilw) 1:27.

195: First Round-Martinez (Rea) bye; Rueff (ACH) p. Sutton (Ton) 5:38; Avery-Atkins (WC) bye; Flynn (South Bend) d. Morris (LR) 6-5. Second Round-Martinez (Rea) p. Cervantes (Oro) 4:03; Franke (Dar) p. Rueff (ACH) 0:31; Avery-Atkins (WC) d. Mendez (Wah) 14-9. Consolations-Morris (LR) bye; Draper (Ona) p. Rueff (ACH) 2:15; Morris (LR) md. Cervantes (Oro) 12-3.

220: First Round-Haddenham (RC) bye; Cwik (Lib) bye; Davis (Che) p. Najara (Ton) 5:41; Smith (Tol) p. Schurger (Spr) 1:47. Second Round-Velasquez (Mabton) p. Haddenham (Rep) 5:47; Cwik (Lib) p. Echtle (Tol) 3:31; Davis (Che) d. Olmstead (Con) 8-4. Consolations-Schurger (Spr) bye; Haddenham (Rep) d. Schurger (Spr) 4-2.

285: First Round-Schurger (Spr) p. Hoseney (Kalama) 1:00; Hahn (ACH) p. Sparks (Ilw) 1:09; Harrington (Lib) bye; Tynan (LR) p. Fealy (KF) 1:53. Second Round-Schurger (Spr) p. Woods (Ray) 3:56; Hahn (ACH) p. Mata (Mab) 5:43; Harrington (Lib) p. Scott (LaC) 1:48. Consolations-Fealy (KF) bye; Woods (Ray) p. Fealy (KF) 3:28.

State girls

TEAM SCORING—1, Federal Way 24. 2, Meridian 12. 3, Kamiak 10.5. 4, Skyview 5. 5, R.A. Long 4. T6, Bellingham 3. T6, Richland 3. T8, Mount Rainier 0. T8, Napavine 0.

110: First Round—Cantini (Kamiak) p. Loeun (Mead) 3:38. Consolations—Loeun (Mead) d. Coakley (Lakes) 6-3; Manlapaz (North Thurston) p. Loeun (Mead) 2:39.

115: First Round—Tang (Curtis) d. Perez (North Central) 6-5. Consolations—Perez (NC) d. Jardine (Snohomish); Beddow (White River) d. Perez (NC) 5-2.

120: First Round—Feltwell (Liberty) p. Servin (Everett) 1:44; Wilson (Mount Vernon) d. Erickson (Chewelah) 9-7. Second Round—Feltwell (Lib) d. Hollenbeck (Bethel) 4-1. Consolations—Erickson (Che) d. Roberts (South Kitsap) 2-1; Ayers (Union) d. Erickson (Che) 11-9.

125: First Round—Dicugno (WR) t.f. Dixon (Deer Park) 17-0 6:00. Consolations—Dixon (DP) p. Bautista (North Creek) 4:39; Dixon (DP) inj. Roberts (Thomas Jefferson).

130: First Round—Stewart (Shadle Park) p. Jones (Toledo) 2:26. Second Round—Holestine (Lynden) p. Stewart (SP) 3:06. Consolations—Varady (Cedarcrest) d. Stewart (SP) 5-3.

135: First Round—Callaghan (NC) p. Garrison (Washougal) 3:08. Second Round—Duran (TJ) d. Callaghan (NC) 5-2. Consolations—Callaghan (NC) d. Rabalais (Yelm) 7-0.

140: First Round—Cormier (North Kitsap) p. Piper (NC) 1:13. Consolations—Graves (Chief Sealth) d. Piper (NC) 13-12.

170: First Round—Lewis (Spanaway Lake) p. Johnson (Lib) 2:35. Consolations—Johnson (Lib) p. Ward (Rainier Beach) 1:47; Johnson (Lib) d. Cera (Mountain View) 7-2.

190: First Round—Todhunter (East Valley) p. Kuhn (Ilwaco) 1:40; Mason (Newport) p. Bautista (Kalama) 4:44. Second Round—Fleury (Burlington-Edison) p. Todhunter (EV) 3:00; He Lotu Tuifua (Kent Meridian) p. Mason (New) 1:31. Consolations—Mason (New) m.d. Kuhn (Ilw) 13-3; Todhunter (EV) p. Bautista (Kal) 1:49.