Second period key in Spokane Chiefs win at Swift Current
UPDATED: Fri., Feb. 21, 2020
SWIFT CURRENT, Saskatchewan – Spokane reeled off three goals in the second period, breaking an early tie, and the Chiefs defeated Swift Current 5-1 in a Western Hockey League game on Friday night.
Adam Beckman recorded his WHL-leading 44th goal and 98th point of the season on a power play early in the second period, breaking a 1-all tie. Michael King and Ty Smith scored goals 2 minutes apart in the period, extending the lead to 4-1.
Smith added a second goal with a little more than a minute remaining in the game.
Spokane, which has won three straight, outshot the Broncos 21-7 in the second period and 54-32 overall.
Luke Toporowski scored 92 seconds into the first period, giving the Chiefs (34-18-4-1, 73 points) a 1-0 edge, but Swift Current (10-40-1-3, 24 points) tied the score on Hayden Ostir’s goal at the 13-minute mark.
Spokane goaltender Lukas Parik made 31 saves. Swift Current’s Isaiah DiLaura stopped 49 shots.
