Gonzaga’s Mark Few one of 15 in running for Naismith Coach of the Year award
UPDATED: Fri., Feb. 21, 2020
Gonzaga’s Mark Few is one of 15 on the late-season watch list for the Naismith Coach of the Year award.
Few has guided No. 2 Gonzaga to a 27-1 record entering Saturday’s showdown against No. 23 BYU in Provo. The Zags have won of shared 19 West Coast Conference regular-season titles in Few’s 21 years.
Few has the highest winning percentage (82.9) of any active head coach. He’s 595-123 overall, 289-30 in WCC play.
Few won the Naismith award in 2017 when Gonzaga finished 37-2 and reached the national championship game.
Follow along with the Zags
Subscribe to our Gonzaga Basketball newsletter to stay up with the latest news.
You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com