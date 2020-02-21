Gonzaga’s Mark Few one of 15 in running for Naismith Coach of the Year award

Gonzaga’s Mark Few is one of 15 on the late-season watch list for the Naismith Coach of the Year award.

Few has guided No. 2 Gonzaga to a 27-1 record entering Saturday’s showdown against No. 23 BYU in Provo. The Zags have won of shared 19 West Coast Conference regular-season titles in Few’s 21 years.

Few has the highest winning percentage (82.9) of any active head coach. He’s 595-123 overall, 289-30 in WCC play.

Few won the Naismith award in 2017 when Gonzaga finished 37-2 and reached the national championship game.