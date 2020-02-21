Gonzaga baseball: No. 7 Razorbacks defeat Bulldogs 9-3
UPDATED: Fri., Feb. 21, 2020
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas broke a 1-1 tie with a four-run fifth inning, and the No. 7 Razorbacks defeated Gonzaga 9-3 in a nonconference baseball game.
Ernie Yake had two of the Bulldogs’ five hits, and Gabriel Hughes delivered a two-run homer. Mac Lardner surrendered four earned runs and five hits in five innings, and he struck out six and walked two for Gonzaga (2-4).
Casey Opitz paced Arkansas’ nine-hit attack with a 3-for-4 performance, including a two-run home run in the seventh to cap the scoring.
The Razorbacks (5-0) host Gonzaga Saturday at noon.
