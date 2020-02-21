Girls district basketball: Havelah Fairbanks leads Deer Park to first state tournament in 30 years

From staff reports

Havelah Fairbanks scored 15 points and Deer Park defeated visiting Medical Lake 45-44 in the District 7 1A second-place game at West Valley HS on Friday.

The Stags (18-6) advanced to the state tournament for the first time in 30 years.

Emily Munson scored 10 points to lead the Cardinals (11-14), who were eliminated from the postseason.

Pomeroy 50, Oakesdale 39: Maddy Dixon scored 18 points and the Pirates (21-1) beat the Nighthawks (15-6) in the District 9 1B championship at Walla Walla Community College. Pomeroy advanced to state. Oakesdale plays in a loser-out game today against Garfield-Palouse at 3 p.m. Jessie Reed scored 19 points to lead Oakesdale.

Garfield-Palouse 44, Colton 40: Kenzi Petersen scored 21 points and the Vikings (13-8) eliminated the Wildcats (14-8) in a District 9 1B loser-out game at Walla Walla Community College. Rylee Vining scored 16 for Colton, which had made every state tournament since 2007 and won 10 championships.

Idaho

Boise 63, Coeur d’Alene 41: Madi Wlliams and Elle Dingel scored 11 points apiece and the Braves (16-9) eliminated the Vikings (18-6) in an Idaho 5A State consolation game at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. Madison Symons led Coeur d’Alene with 21 points.

Post Falls 69, Rigby 53: Alexis Heath scored 16 points and Post Falls (14-11) defeated Rigby (19-7) in an Idaho 5A State consolation game at Ford Idaho Center. Tylie Jones led Rigby with 24 points. Capri Sims added 14 points for Post Falls. Post Falls plays Boise in the consolation championship today at 10 a.m.

Bonneville 48, Sandpoint 26: Sadie Lott scored 24 points and the Bees (27-0) beat the Bulldogs (17-8) in an Idaho 4A State semifinal game at Timberline HS in Boise. Dawson Driggs scored nine points to lead Sandpoint. Sandpoint plays Caldwell today in a third-place game.

Timberlake 66, Parma 35: Brooke Jessen scored 28 points and the Tigers (19-4) beat the visiting Panthers (10-11) in an Idaho 3A State semifinal game at Middleton HS. Taryn Soumas added 17 points for Timberlake, which has won 15 consecutive games and will meet Snake River (14-10) for the title. Adyson Harris scored 12 points to lead Parma.

Mackay 49, Lakeside 41: Riley Moore scored 10 points and the Miners (16-5) eliminated the Knights (15-8) in an Idaho 1AD2 consolation game at Nampa HS. Ashlee Holt led Lakeside with 15 points and Jolissa Holt added eight.