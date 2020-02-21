District 8 4A girls: Chiawana’s Talia Von Oelhoffen proves too much for University in loser-out

Chiawana 74, University 62: Talia Von Oelhoffen scored 36 points and the Riverhawks (21-3) eliminated the Titans (12-12) in a District 8 4A loser-out at the Toyota Center in Kennewick on Friday.

Chiawana went 27 of 35 at the line, while U-Hi went 9 of 13.

Tyler McCliment Call scored 26 points and Ellie Boni added 21 for the Titans.

Von Oelhoffen’s teammates looked for her early and often. She went 11 of 21 from the field with four 3-pointers and went 10 of 13 from the line.

“We worked so hard to get here, so they were giving me looks,” Von Oelhoffen said. “When I started getting double- and triple-teamed they knocked down shots.”

Chiawana scored the first 10 points of the game, with Von Oehlhoffen draining a pair of 3s. The Riverhawks led 17-11 after one.

U-Hi scratched back in the second quarter, with Boni scoring seven points in the frame and the Titans trailed 31-27 at intermission.

Chiawana opened up a double-digit lead in the third, but Boni and Tyler McCliment-Call hit 3s late and U-Hi entered the fourth down by five.

The Riverhawks went 13 of 19 at the line in the fourth to pull away.