Cougar women’s basketball: No. 8 UCLA storms back to edge WSU

PULLMAN – Washington State jumped ahead early and led for most of the contest, but eighth-ranked UCLA battled back late to earn a 70-62 victory in a Pac-12 Conference women’s basketball game Friday at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman.

WSU led 19-11 after one quarter and held the lead for more than 34 minutes, but the Bruins pulled ahead for good at 64-62 with Kiara Jefferson’s jumper with 2:11 remaining. WSU was held without a field goal for the final 3 1/2 minutes.

Borislava Hristova powered WSU (11-16, 4-11) with 29 points, and Chanelle Molina had 15 points and nine rebounds. Bella Murekatete grabbed 10 rebounds.

Charisma Osborne scored 32 points for the Bruins (23-3, 12-3).