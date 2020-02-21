Boys district basketball: Matthew Hockett scores 18 points, Oakesdale heads to state

From staff reports

Matthew Hockett scored 18 points and Oakesdale beat Garfield-Palouse 47-43 in overtime in a District 9 1B championship game at Walla Walla Community College. Kit Hockett added 16 points for the Nighthawks (18-4). Oakesdale advanced to state. Blake Jones scored 17 points for the Vikings (15-8), who play Prescott in a loser-out game on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

Prescott 53, Pomeroy 41: Victor Garcia scored 23 points and the Tigers (13-7) eliminated the Pirates (6-16) in a District 9 1B loser-out game. Trent Gwinn’s 20 points led Pomeroy.

Idaho

Post Falls 60, Lake City 46: Alex Horning scored 24 points and the Trojans (19-3) beat the visiting Timberwolves (14-8) in an Idaho 5A District 1-2 first-round game. Colby Gennett added 17 points and seven rebounds for Post Falls. Kolton Mitchell led Lake City with 19 points. Post Falls hosts Lewiston in the finals on Wednesday. Lake City travels to face Coeur d’Alene on Wednesday in a consolation game.

Lewiston 41, Coeur d’Alene 39: Jace McKarcher scored 10 points and the Bengals (13-7) beat the visiting Vikings (7-14) in a 5A District 1-2 first-rounder. CdA’s Devon Johnson scored 20.