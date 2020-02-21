Area Sports Menu for Saturday, February 22

Baseball

College: Nonconference: Whitworth at Occidental (DH), 11 a.m.; Gonzaga at Arkansas, CC Spokane at Big Bend (DH), both noon; Washington State at Hawaii, 8:35 p.m.

Basketball

College men: Pac-12: California at Washington, 3 p.m. WCC: Gonzaga at BYU, 7 p.m. Big Sky: Sacramento State at Idaho, 2 p.m.; Northern Arizona at Eastern Washington, 2:05. NWC: Whitworth at Linfield, 6 p.m. NWAC: Yakima Valley at North Idaho, 4 p.m.

College women: WCC: Gonzaga at Pepperdine, 2 p.m. Big Sky: Eastern Washington at Northern Arizona, 1 p.m.; Idaho at Sacramento State, 2. NWC: Whitworth at Linfield, 4 p.m. NWAC: Yakima Valley at North Idaho, 2 p.m.

High school boys: District 8 3A at Toyota Center, Kennewick: Kennewick vs. Mt. Spokane, 1:45 p.m. District 6/7 2A crossover: East Valley (Yakima) at Clarkson, 6 p.m.; West Valley at Prosser, 7. District 6/7 1A crossover: Newport at Cashmere, 5 p.m.; Omak at Freeman, 6. District 7 2B: Colfax vs. Kettle Falls at West Valley HS, 12:30 p.m.; St. George’s at Liberty, 3:45. District 7 1B at Deer Park HS: Almira/Coulee-Hartline vs. Cusick, 2 p.m.; Selkirk vs. Odessa, 5:30. District 9 1B at Walla Walla CC: Pomeroy vs. Garfield-Palouse, 4:30 p.m.

High school girls: Idaho 5A State at Ford Idaho Center, Nampa: Post Falls vs. Boise, 9 a.m. Idaho 4A State at Timberline HS: Sandpoint vs. Caldwell, 10 a.m. Idaho 3A State at Middleton HS: Timberlake vs. Snake River, 2:50 p.m. District 6/7 2A: Toppenish at Clarkston, 3:30 p.m.; West Valley at Prosser, 5. District 7 2B at West Valley HS: Northwest Christian vs. St. George’s, 11 a.m.; Colfax vs. Liberty, 2. District 7 1B at Deer Park HS: Curlew vs. Odessa, 3:45 p.m.; Inchelium vs. Wellpinit, 7:15. District 9 1B at Walla Walla CC: Oakesdale vs. Garfield-Palouse, 3 p.m.

Golf

College men: Washington State at John Burns Intercollegiate in Manoa, Hawaii.

College women: Eastern Washington at Grand Canyon Invitational in Phoenix, 7 a.m.

Gymnastics

High school: State 4A at Sammamish HS, 10:45 a.m.

Hockey

WHL: Spokane at Medicine Hat, 6:30 p.m.

Softball

College: Whitworth at Texas Lutheran (DH), 10 a.m.

Tennis

College men: Nonconference: Seattle at Gonzaga, 10 a.m.; Idaho at Gonzaga, 4 p.m. H-E-B Invitational in Corpus Christi, Texas: Eastern Washington vs. New Mexico State, 8 a.m.

College women: Nonconference: Fresno State at Gonzaga, 1 p.m.; Seattle at Gonzaga, 7. Big Sky: Idaho at Northern Colorado, 6 p.m.

Track and field

College, indoor: Washington State at Last Chance College Elite in Seattle.

Wrestling

High school: State 4A, State 3A, State 2A, State 1A, State 2B, State 1B, State girls, at Tacoma Dome, all 10 a.m.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Dog racing, 9 a.m.; horse racing, 9. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9 a.m.