Women’s college basketball: EWU overcomes 19-point deficit to beat Sacramento State

From staff reports

Jenna Dick sank five 3-pointers, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 2 minutes remaining, and Eastern Washington rallied from 19 down to beat Sacramento State 78-73 in Sacramento, California, on Thursday.

The Eagles (4-20, 3-12 Big Sky Conference) trailed 42-23 late in the first half. The deficit was still 15 at the start of the fourth, but EWU exploded for five 3-pointers in the quarter and made 11 of 14 from the free-throw line to close out its second straight win.

Bella Cravens made all eight of her shots to lead Eastern with 17 points. Dick and Grace Kirscher added 16 points apiece.

Tiana Johnson led the Hornets (8-17, 6-10) with 20 points and nine rebounds.

The Eagles continue their road trip Saturday at Northern Arizona.

Northern Arizona 70, Idaho 67 (2OT): Khiarica Rasheed totaled 21 points and 11 rebounds, including the go-ahead 3-pointer in double overtime, and the Lumberjacks (14-11, 11-5 Big Sky) topped the Vandals (15-9, 10-5) in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Jacey Bailey added 19 points and eight boards for Northern Arizona. Bailey sank a tying 3 with 4 seconds left to force the first overtime.

Lizzy Klinker notched a career-high 27 points to go with nine rebounds for Idaho. Gina Marxen added 18 points, seven boards and a career-best four steals.

Idaho struggled shooting, making just 32 percent from the field and 21.7 percent from 3-point range.

UI returns to action Saturday at Sacramento State.