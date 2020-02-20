WCC roundup: No. 23 BYU edges Santa Clara 85-75

Associated Press

T.J. Haws scored 28 points and added nine assists to help No. 23 BYU hold off Santa Clara for a 85-75 victory on Thursday night in Provo, Utah.

Yoeli Childs scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Jake Toolson added 20 points and 10 boards for BYU (22-7, 11-3 West Coast Conference). The Cougars won their seventh straight.

Josip Vrankic scored 28 points and collected 11 rebounds to lead the Broncos (18-10, 5-8). Tahij Eaddy added 11 points, all in the second half.

BYU outrebounded SCU 41-32.

Pepperdine 66, Portland 59: Colbey Ross scored 27 of his 30 points in the second half and grabbed a career-best 14 rebounds as the Waves (15-13, 8-6) pulled away late to beat the host Pilots (9-19, 1-12).

Tahirou Diabate scored 12 points to lead Portland, which has lost 11 straight games.

Saint Mary’s 57, Loyola Marymount 51: Malik Fitts scored 20 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead the Gaels (22-6, 9-4) over the Lions (9-18, 3-10) in Moraga, California.

Eli Scott paced LMU with 22 points.